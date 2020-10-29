Stanford Football Preview: Cardinal seek to bounce back from down season, no bowl game

STANFORD — David Shaw could look at it as Stanford and the Pac-12 being behind the rest of the country with a late start to the football season, which will end up a seven-game, all-conference schedule if all goes as planned.

Instead, the Cardinal's 10th-year head coach considers the benefits from months of advance preparations his team has had thanks to so many team meetings over Zoom, and positives taken from forming small player groups when athletes returned to campus that forced teammates to get to know each other better than ever.

“We're ahead of where we were last year, by a lot. We've had more meeting time since March than maybe any group in the history of sports, just because we've been meeting on Zoom and going through film and cut ups and talking about footwork and talking about pass protection, and doing a great job of focusing on what we want to run versus what we could run and really streamlining what we do and how we do it,” Shaw said.

The Cardinal had made 10 straight bowl appearances before last season's disappointing miss, and that has players motivated to return to the perennial contender Stanford has long been.