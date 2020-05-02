USA Wrestling: Engel is Greco-Roman Coach of the Year

That message helped carry Engel all the way to the top of Greco-Roman wrestling as a coach.

So did his wife of five years, McKayla.

“The award truly means the world to me. A lot of hard work and passion went into it,” he said. “First and foremost, they say behind every successful man is a successful woman. If it was not for my wife and her belief in my dream, this would have never been possible.

“I learned from my father what hard work was. He instilled into me that to be successful you have to be able to put the time in, and sometimes there is no reward at the end. I just enjoy coaching more than anything, and I hope I can continue to touch lives for many years to come. Thanks to USA Wrestling for the honor as well.”

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Engel has had no choice but to sit on those laurels by sheltering in place.

“We have been staying in contact with our athletes weekly by sending workouts that they can do at home,” he said. “Had COVID-19 not happened, we would have already had Olympic Trials, which was April 4-5, and right now we would be in Las Vegas for the Junior National Championships, taking our college athletes to try to make the world team in freestyle and Greco.”