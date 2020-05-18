Volleyball: Reilley leaves Justin helm to coach at NVC

The Storm haven’t had a Justin-Siena player since Melissa Castellucci in 2014-15, but having a former Braves coach at the helm might change that.

“We don't see many Justin players go to NVC, but I would be absolutely thrilled to coach any of my former players again,” she said. “I think it will be interesting to see if we get any additional students who forgo attending a four-year university due to the coronavirus, especially if they are forced to hold classes online in the fall.”

With so much in the news about sports coming back without fans, Reilley hopes they are permitted by the time college volleyball season rolls around.

“It's an amazing thing to represent your school, and doing so in front of friends, family and fans is such an honor – and fun. So it will certainly be an adjustment if it comes to that,” she said of not being able to have spectators. “I'm cautiously optimistic we'll return to some semblance of normal by the fall, but we’ll see. We’re taking things week to week. This situation is definitely forcing us to get creative and come up with some ideas for summer, in the event we have to socially distance for a while longer. We'll just have to roll with the punches.”

Napa Valley College Athletic Director Jerry Dunlap said the school is excited to Reilley on board.