Justin-Siena senior Meghan Hansen has always followed in her sister’s wake in the pool, two years behind, being two years younger.
Like Lizzie Hansen, a 2018 graduate, Meghan played four varsity seasons and was All-Napa County all four years and all-league three years. They teamed together two years ago to help the Braves win their first-ever league crown in the sport. Meghan has since helped them repeat and then three-peat.
After Lizzie signed a national letter of intent to play water polo for UC San Diego, Meghan went with their parents, Tom and Jane Hansen, to watch Lizzie play. Meghan fell in love with the city and wanted to go to college and play water polo there, too. But not for UCSD.
On Jan. 22, Meghan signed with the Tritons’ Division I cross-town rival, San Diego State, in front of family, teammates and friends in the Gasser Center at Justin-Siena.
“I really like San Diego and I love my sister, but I didn’t really want to be at the same school with her because you’re so close with your team and you have to spend all your time with them,” she said. “I love San Diego and the beach. It’s really nice, and I’ll also have two teammates from my (Davis Water Polo) club team who are going there (St. Francis High’s Kendall Houck and Davis High’s Faith Cerussi), so there should be a sense of home there.”
Not that Meghan doesn’t thank her sister for helping her ascend to the college ranks herself.
“I started swimming when I was 4 and (Lizzie) when she was 6, so we’ve always grown up doing the same sports and going to all the same meets, being on all the same teams. She’s definitely someone I look up to, and her going to and playing in college definitely inspired me to try to,” said Meghan.
“Having her sign and seeing the process of going through it and emailing coaches and reaching out to coaches, I thought that’s something I can do and I started playing club for Davis my sophomore year after seeing her do it, and having that be successful so after watching her go through the steps, it made it easier for me to see what I needed to do.”
Hansen said she probably won’t get to play against her sister until Lizzie’s a senior in 2021.
“I probably won’t be playing much my freshman year, but that’ll be really fun to play her team,” she said. “They’re pretty good.”
They started doing things differently when, in Lizzie’s junior year as an attacker, Meghan joined the team and took whatever spot she could get. That was center defender, that position where the person you’re guarding gets way more glory than you do. But Meghan embraced the role.
“My role on the team since freshman year has been playing defense because that was the only role that wasn’t really filled,” she said. “So I came in freshman year into a pretty big position where I always felt like I do best, assisting people and making sure everything’s going well, I guess. Defensively I’m more of a smart player and I understand what’s going on. I like to assist people, hook my teammates up. I really try to help so we can win as a team rather than just get stats for myself.”
Braves’ two-time MVP
She collected 16 steals, 59 goals and 38 steals this fall for the Braves (18-8, 11-1 VVAL), who beat Encinal in their North Coast Section Division II playoff opener before falling 10-6 to Tamalpais in the quarterfinals. It was the third time in four years they have gone 1-1 in the NCS playoffs.
Hansen was voted the program’s Most Valuable Player for the second year in a row, after being named the Braves’ Defensive Player of the Year as a freshman and sophomore.
Her career has been accelerated in part because she participated in the Olympic Development Program and made the zone team.
“We’re very proud of her and can’t wait to see her future at SDSU,” said her mother and the Braves’ head coach, Jane Hansen.
“This is for the team, too,” Braves Athletic Director George Nessman during his opening remarks at the signing ceremony, “because no one can accomplish things as an individual that the team doesn’t help them accomplish. So you share in Meghan’s accomplishment in terms of moving on to Division I water polo.”
Meghan will be playing under a head coach Jane Hansen called “a pioneer of women’s water polo,” Carin Crawford, currently in her 22nd season at the Aztecs’ helm.
Crawford guided her first 19 Aztec squads to top-17 national finishes, with 15 finishing in the top 11. San Diego State is going for its fifth straight Golden Coast Conference regular-season title this season, which runs from January through May – with a nonconference game against Lizzie Hansen and UCSD on April 3.
Crawford, a member of the U.S. National Team from 1989 to 1992, has worked at the grassroots level to raise the status of women’s water polo to an Olympic and NCAA championship sport. Her contributions paid off when women’s water polo was included in the 2000 Olympics and was recognized as an NCAA championship sport in 2001.
“I don’t really like coaches that yell a lot, and I feel like she’s more constructive,” Meghan Hansen said. “It’s still hard and it’s still a lot of work, but I feel like her coaching is more constructive and she really wants you to succeed, so I really like that.”
Added Jane Hansen, “It’s nice to have a woman coach in a women’s sport.”
Men coached the Justin-Siena girls water polo its first 10 years of existence, starting with Tom Coughlin from 2009-12. The Braves started contending for Marin County Athletic League titles when Joey Gullikson took over and guided them to fourth- and third-place finishes in 13-14. Joey Doyle coached them to two more MCAL thirds, before Fabian Torres-Camacho guided them to their first MCAL title in 2017 and first Vine Valley Athletic League crown in 2018.
Under Coach Hansen, Justin-Siena shared the VVAL title with Napa High for the second year in a row.
“We beat them the first time and lost to them the second time and I think it was switched the year before that,” Meghan Hansen said. “They’re a really good team. They have some really strong players, so it was fun.”
Prepping for the next level
Hansen said she’ll be swimming and lifting more to get ready for the college game.
“Everyone’s really fast in college, so I need to do more swimming and weight training,” she said. “Since I was 14 I’ve been doing ODP, which is a zone team that you try out for on top of club. In the summer, they have practices every morning and some afternoons, and tournaments on the weekends. It takes a lot of time, but it’s really good that it’s paid off.”
Asked how she doesn’t get burned out playing the same sport most of each year, she said it’s a lifestyle and there’s always room for improvement.
“It’s just something I’m comfortable with. My mom swam and played water polo when I was younger. I was in the water from a really early age,” she said. “I teach swim lessons now. I love being in the water. I don’t really get tired of it.
“I’m working on offense a little bit more now and just making sure that’s in my game as well because I feel like I need to be a well-rounded player. I’m working on scoring more, creating drives, creating more opportunities, being more of an opportunistic player.”
Meghan’s love of water polo shows whenever she’s in the pool, her mom-coach said.
“She always works to the best of her ability in every practice. Every set we do in swimming, she’s coming in first,” Jane Hansen said. “In a swim meet, there might be other kids who beat her in a race. But in water polo practice, she comes in first in everything. Every drill we do, she’s doing it 100% and exactly the way we’re supposed to do it.
“She’s helped out her younger teammates, showing them how to do the drills properly and with a lot of attention to detail. She’s a smart player who sees the whole game. I only coached her in her senior year, so I can’t take credit for that. She never wants to miss a practice, whether it’s high school practice or club practice. That’s when you know they’re liking what they do, because they want to be there.”
Hansen seems to have picked a major, speech therapy, that relates to her desire to inspire.
“I like to help people and I like to work with kids,” she said.
Jane Hansen, a 1989 Terra Linda High graduate who went on to play for UC San Diego, said she had to play on her high school’s boys team when she was a senior because there was no girls team yet.
“I had to go to the tournaments with all the boys,” she said. “But it was a good experience, and when I got to college and played with other girls, it was a lot of fun to play with females instead of males.”
Ten years ago, she started the Sonoma SeaDragons swim team so her girls wouldn’t have to go to Napa, Petaluma or Santa Rosa to swim. When they were in the sixth and eighth grade, they felt Gullikson’s Bangarang Water Polo club – based at Napa Valley College – was worth the drive to Napa. It has since become Napa Premier Aquatics.
“They came back after the first practice and were just raving about it. They just loved water polo. In junior high they both played soccer and basketball and they enjoyed those, but this is the sport they excelled at. Now they’re only going to be about 15 minutes away from each other.”