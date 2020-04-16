WNBA Draft: Oregon guard Ionescu expected to be No. 1 pick in WNBA draft

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NEW YORK — It will be no surprise if Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu is the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft Friday night by the New York Liberty.

It would be surprise, however, if she isn't.

The Ducks guard, who was the consensus player of the year, has been projected as the Liberty's choice since the team won the draft lottery.

“I’ve talked to their coach a little bit, and he’s been awesome,” Ionescu said during a Zoom call earlier this week. “Obviously, they have a new staff in place. I’m just excited if I get that opportunity. I think they have the right pieces in place, and the goals and the vision that coaching staff and the front office has for that team are bright."

Her Oregon teammate Satou Sabally, one of three juniors to forego their last year of college eligibility and enter the draft, is expected to go No. 2 to Dallas.

It would be the third time in the history of the draft that the top two picks were from the same program. And if Oregon's Ruthy Hebard is also selected in the first round it would be fifth consecutive season and ninth overall that three college teammates were taken in the opening round.