Women's Basketball: Vintage grad Nunley produces inspiration film

Wanting to do a women’s version of the “Hoop Dreams” basketball documentary that had come out five years before, Chapman University film student April Abeyta started her project while playing for the Panthers’ NCAA Division III basketball team in 1999-00.
Abeyta filmed when she could at the school in Orange, Calif., and recruited friends or other film students to film when she was at practice or in games. The graduate of Mira Loma High in Sacramento she did it while leading the Panthers with 12.4 points and 15.4 rebounds a game.
She had to shelve the project after graduating in 2000 but held onto the footage, planning to complete it once the right narrative unfolded. That narrative started to come into focus nearly 20 years later.
Abeyta had stayed in contact with her former teammates and learned that several were facing professional challenges that paralleled those from their playing days. She felt inspired to look at how they were using tactics and strategies developed from basketball to tackle the challenges in their post-athletic careers.
The result was an 85-minute film, “After the Game: A 20 Year Look at Three Former Athletes,” which will finally see the light of day on Thursday, March 26, at the historic Piedmont Theatre in Oakland. The screening of the two-hour film will be followed by a short post-film discussion with the filmmakers and guests, hosted by Modern Sports. Tickets are $12 for general admission and are available at bit.ly/2PUiQt6. A trailer for the film can be viewed at youtu.be/cswUlqmCBXE.
Kim Nunley, a 1998 Vintage High graduate who transferred to Chapman from Solano Community College in 2000 and met Abeyta while playing in open gyms that summer, is the film’s co-producer. Though Nunley now lives in Oakland, she would love to see it shown in her hometown.
“We’ve submitted to the Napa Valley Film Festival, so fingers crossed,” she said of the Nov. 11-15 event. “I am in back in Napa pretty regularly because my parents, siblings and some extended family and childhood friends are still there and my grandparents are buried at Tulocay Cemetery. I’ll always have a soft spot in my heart for Napa, even with as much as it’s changed since 2000 when I first moved away for college.”
Nunley said the film offers a level of intimacy unusual to most documentaries and sports films because it focuses on two of Abeyta’s teammates, Michelle Ruzzi and Polly Neves, and their head coach, Mary Hegarty, during a 17-6 season.
Ruzzi is a senior fighting for her basketball career and her first starting position on the team in 1999, and now is fighting for a different career challenge — to get a new business off the ground. Neves is a transfer student looking to prove herself to her new basketball team in 1999, and now debates taking a new position at a new company, becoming the “new kid” all over again, and using her experience to prove herself to her new team. Hegarty, having retired from coaching, now contemplates how best to move on and reach her own full potential.
“Both April and I were inspired to tell this story in hopes that it would inspire young girls to play sports,” Nunley said. “Sadly, in the United States, by the age of 14 girls are dropping out of sports at twice the rate of boys. We wanted to show how participation in competitive athletics, no matter the level, can provide the confidence, fortitude, and skill set needed to succeed later on in off-the-court careers.”
The film follows the three women from their 1999-00 season to 2019, when they are fully grown adults, and gives a close, intimate look at the long-term impact of sports.
“It shows how competitive sports can help you ‘go pro’ in life, long after the last whistle blows,” Nunley said.
Nunley starred in both basketball and softball at Vintage, earning All-Napa County First Team recognition each sport as a senior. She went on to play two seasons of basketball at Solano Community College with Michelle Lewis of Napa High and Erica Morrow of Justin-Siena before transferring to Chapman to play another two years.
Nunley, a content marketing manager for the country’s first legal supplier of hemp cannabidiol, said she has been producing films in her spare time for 10 years now.
“As you can imagine, taking on both requires ambition and determination, but it helps that I’m passionate about both and I look forward to what I get to do every day,” she said.
Nunley was a versatile athlete and a rarity in that she loved to play defense. After averaging about 8 points a game at shooting guard for the Vintage basketball team as a senior, she went into softball and was asked to switch from left field to second base. She was so good at it that then head coach Bob Cameron told the Register, “Any time you hit the ball to Kim Nunley, it’s a guaranteed out. If a ball’s hit to the right side and there’s two outs, I’m already walking out of the dugout.”
Nunley was asked if she’s able to get in that zone when faced with an unforeseen emergency nowadays, like where someone needs to jump in and help someone.
“I would say sports has instilled in me a level of confidence to act rather than crumble in a situation like the one you suggested,” she said. “It’s not so much that sports has given me some type of automatic zone that I can turn on, but rather it’s developed in me a mental toughness to know that while difficult situations are inevitable I can get through them.
“Moving from outfield to second base my senior year at Vintage was actually a welcome reprieve because I had played infield all while growing up and I felt much more comfortable and confident there. It was being put in the outfield and out of my comfort zone those first three years that taught me lessons that I still utilize to this day.”
She credit her father, Brian Nunley, for guiding her through that transition.
“We spent hours and hours in the evenings and on weekends working on improving my outfield skills, and I came out of that experience knowing what it felt like to really work hard to achieve something,” she said.
Nunley said playing sports at Vintage and Solano helped her both in marketing and filmmaking.
“My job in content marketing requires that I switch gears constantly, whether it’s dealing with a new obstacle or making a strategic decision. I’m constantly trying, failing, and making adjustments, just like I did as an athlete during competition,” she said. “Competing at softball and basketball for so many years helped me become confident and comfortable with constantly evaluating a situation and correcting my course. These are not things that I stop and think about consciously, but I think that’s what makes them more powerful, because they’ve just become habits.”
“On the film side, the perseverance I developed as an athlete has become an invaluable transferable skillset. Making a film can take a long time and you’re going to have a lot of obstacles that you don’t foresee, no matter how much you plan for it. It’s the same thing for a basketball or softball game. You can plan for that opposing team, but if one of your players goes down with an injury or gets in foul trouble, you have to switch gears, stay committed, and not give up.”
The film involved three years of not giving up. Nunley said a producer, especially one on an indie film such as “After the Game: A 20 Year Look at Three Former Athletes,” wears a lot of hats.
“I was responsible for everything from helping manage the logistics of a film shoot to securing financing to organizing post-production efforts, as well as working closely with the director on ensuring that the story was coming together,” Nunley said. “The length of the production was definitely unlike anything we’ve ever dealt with. Even though I came on the project long after it started, it was still three years of juggling a lot of responsibilities to make sure that the film came to fruition, all while continuing to tackle other projects.
“Another main challenge, which is no different from what other indie films face, was securing the financing. We had to work in batches, so we would secure some funds and then schedule a shoot, secure more funds and then schedule another shoot. Even to this day, we still continue to look for additional funding sources to help underwrite the costs of community screenings and other distribution opportunities. Like many independent films, we had to be creative and use multiple avenues to fund the film. We used a combination of private funding and crowdfunding. Many of my former Vintage teammates contributed to the crowdfunding campaign.”
Nunley said some common themes that surface in the film are persistence and sticking with something, how to deal with circumstances that are outside of one’s control and turn them into a positive, and dealing with failure.
“Our biggest focus with the film is to encourage young girls to participate in sports and to play for all the other things that the game can bring them. Sometimes too much focus is placed on an end goal of getting a scholarship or trying to play professionally, and while we applaud those achievements, they should not be the only reason youth play,” she said.
“Ultimately this message is universal to both boys and girls, but we feel an even greater passion toward supporting women in sports due to our own experience with gender inequality. We know that sports can give women the confidence and composure they need to succeed in their professional careers that they may not otherwise have due to gender-specific social barriers in place.”
