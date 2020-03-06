Women's Basketball: Vintage grad Nunley produces inspiration film

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nunley was a versatile athlete and a rarity in that she loved to play defense. After averaging about 8 points a game at shooting guard for the Vintage basketball team as a senior, she went into softball and was asked to switch from left field to second base. She was so good at it that then head coach Bob Cameron told the Register, “Any time you hit the ball to Kim Nunley, it’s a guaranteed out. If a ball’s hit to the right side and there’s two outs, I’m already walking out of the dugout.”

Nunley was asked if she’s able to get in that zone when faced with an unforeseen emergency nowadays, like where someone needs to jump in and help someone.

“I would say sports has instilled in me a level of confidence to act rather than crumble in a situation like the one you suggested,” she said. “It’s not so much that sports has given me some type of automatic zone that I can turn on, but rather it’s developed in me a mental toughness to know that while difficult situations are inevitable I can get through them.

“Moving from outfield to second base my senior year at Vintage was actually a welcome reprieve because I had played infield all while growing up and I felt much more comfortable and confident there. It was being put in the outfield and out of my comfort zone those first three years that taught me lessons that I still utilize to this day.”