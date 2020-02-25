Women's College Basketball: Ducks' Ionescu reaches milestone

“When she came back, we were there for her. It wasn’t the easiest day but she always has our backs so it was our turn to have her back,” Sabally said. “We just lifted her up.”

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry sat on the baseline supporting Ionescu and women’s basketball for the second straight game she played in Northern California after he was in Berkeley with his two daughters Friday night. He watched Oregon run its winning streak to 14 in a row and nine straight on the road.

“You kind of try and hide some of those emotions. To speak was such an honor for me,” Ionescu said. “I tried to do everything I could to hold it together tonight and my team helped me do that.”

The Ducks used a big second half to beat the Cardinal 87-55 on Jan. 16 in Eugene, then held off a late flurry by Stanford (24-4, 13-3) this time on a night Lexie Hull scored 27 points with six 3-pointers.

The Cardinal had their four-game winning streak snapped with just a second defeat at Maples Pavilion this season.

Oregon jumped out to a 25-10 lead then led 32-22 at halftime after four turnovers late in the second quarter allowed Stanford to stay close.