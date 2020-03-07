Women's College Basketball: No. 7 Stanford beats No. 14 Oregon State in Pac-12 tourney

Stanford: A win in the semifinal round, and an Oregon victory over Arizona, would pit the Ducks and Stanford in the championship for a third straight year, and fourth time in five years.

TOP FOUR

With No. 2 seed UCLA and the third-seeded Cardinal meeting in one semifinal, and No. 1 seed Oregon facing No. 4 seed Arizona, it marks the first time the top four seeds are in the Pac 12 semifinals since 2013.

RECORD BREAKER

With Pivec’s third rebound of the game, she became the school’s all-time leading rebounder, which is quite an accomplishment considering she is a 5-foot-9 guard. The senior from Lynwood, Washington, finished with six rebounds to give her 1,034 in her career.

CORONA SCARE

With the coronavirus concern sweeping the nation, Stanford announced earlier this week it would limit 150 spectators to each Stanford athletic event. Friday night the school announced it would cancel in-person classes on Monday. The Cardinal are in line to host an opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament, and VanDerveer said she has faith in the administration to make the right call.