Women’s College Basketball: Wilson helps No. 6 Cardinal rout Cougars 77-49

The Cardinal will return to Maples Pavilion on Feb. 5 against Colorado.

Stanford scored the final four baskets of the first quarter to take a 22-15 lead. Washington State was scoreless in the last four minutes of the quarter, and Stanford sank 10 of its first 16 shots.

Stanford's last three baskets of the second quarter were 3-pointers as the Cardinal used a 9-1 closing run to take a 40-27 lead at halftime. Washington State was dogged by 36.7% shooting and 10 turnovers.

Murekatete scored the first nine points of the third for Washington State as the Cougars cut Stanford's lead to 45-36, prompting the Cardinal to call a timeout.

“I thought we were flat in the beginning of the third quarter,” VanDerveer said. “That's the time to play our best. The timeout was to get everyone's attention.”

Stanford closed the third with a 12-5 run and Lexie Hull's basket at the buzzer gave the Cardinal a 57-41 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cardinal opened the fourth with a 10-2 run.

Stanford plays at Washington on Sunday.

“So far we are on track to have a great weekend,” VanDerveer said.

BY THE NUMBERS