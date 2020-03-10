Women's College Diving: Ex-Crusher Peterson a college champion

Ally Peterson stepped to the end of the 3-meter diving board at the North Coast Athletic Conference Championships and relaxed.
It was just another day at the office, 2,500 miles from home.
The 2019 Vintage High graduate had placed seventh out of 29 divers at the North Coast Section Championships nine months before, but this conference was named after the north coast of Ohio.
In the meet hosted by her new school, NCAA Division III school Denison University of Granville, Ohio, Peterson took first place with an 11-dive score of 456.50. She won by 11½ points over senior teammate Naomi Clayton, who had won the conference 1-meter title two days before. Another teammate, sophomore Mattie Stauss, completed the Big Red's sweep with a third-place finish.
Peterson – who had finished third in 1-meter diving behind runner-up Stauss for another sweep – led the 3-meter competition wire to wire.
“I did not go into the conference meet expecting to take first place. It was a very exciting day as the meet unfolded,” she recalled. “I tried to pay attention to my next dive and not focus on where the scores were. I noticed my name continued to remain in the leader position on the scoreboard throughout the meet, but I tried really hard not to think about that. I just moved on to the next dive and kept thinking about what was coming next.”
Peterson said that being a gymnast at Dream Xtreme Gymnastics in Vacaville for eight years helped her deal with pressure and be able to excel at diving and improve at a high rate.
“It gave me a great foundation in holding my body position, which is essential when diving from the higher board and platforms,” she explained. “When I started diving, everything I learned in gymnastics transferred over to diving, but that background in holding positions was definitely one of the most important pieces of my success on the 3-meter board.
“As far as the pressure goes, I have been competing in gymnastics and then diving since I was 6 years old. Handling pressure is something that I had to learn over the years; it came with experience. I still get nervous, but thanks to my prior experience I know how to handle my nerves in the bigger meets.”
Being in only her first year at Denison may have actually helped relieve pressure, thanks to Peterson’s long-term goals.
“Since I was focusing on making changes and improvements to my dives, this season I wasn’t focused on winning, but improving for the upcoming three years,” she said. “The fact that I came away with a number of top-three finishes was far more than I expected.”
Peterson said diving for Denison under coach Russ Bertram has been similar to diving with her club in Davis under coach Phil Tonne.
“Phil is a fantastic coach and coached amazing divers, including past Olympians, so my teammates were all very talented divers. I definitely had to work my way up to the top of that team from Day 1,” she said of Davis Diving. “It was not an easy task, but I was grateful to have a gymnastics background that allowed me to become successful in diving."
Most people might find the higher board intimidating, but it was Peterson's ticket to success.
“When I started club diving a few years ago, I found very quickly that the 3-meter board was a better fit to the way I dive," she said. "I am naturally better at twisting and flipping in a pike position, which is a little bit more difficult on the 1-meter board because there is less time to complete the skill.
"My coach at Denison has also made a lot of changes to my dives this year and those changes paid off. Everything from my approach to my dives to my technique and execution has changed. It was hard to make those changes, but by the end of the season they really began to click.”
Bertram was named NCAC Coach of the Year in diving for the fourth straight season.
“Russ is a truly amazing coach. I couldn’t have asked for a better coach,” Peterson said. “He puts an incredible amount of effort into helping everyone on our team improve. From the minute we walk on the pool deck each day, Russ is coaching us and giving advice until the minute practice ends. There are days when I think he gets a better workout than we do because he is such an active coach. Russ has an incredible amount of experience and my teammates and I are so fortunate to be able to learn from him.
“The first time I talked to Russ during the recruiting process I knew that he was the right coach to help me improve. He has a passion for diving that shows through in every conversation he has. He is patient with us while pushing us to be our best at the same time. Russ is truly an inspiration and I feel very fortunate that I have had the opportunity to learn from his experience.
“As far as how he has helped me in particular, he spends time, even outside of our practice times, studying my dives and coming up with plans to improve each part of every dive. From the hurdle and approach to my dive to my entries, he has made changes to nearly everything I do. The energy Russ brings to the pool deck is fantastic, he truly deserves to be Coach of the Year. He puts his whole heart into his divers' success.”
After dominating Napa County diving last year – her toughest competition being fellow Vintage senior Aedyn Frazer, who placed 28th at sections – having the conference’s other top-three divers be Denison teammates hasn’t hurt Peterson’s development one bit.
“My teammates and I have good and bad days,” Peterson said. “Diving is a tough sport because you can feel great in warm-ups, then find yourself feeling slightly different once you get to the competition and everything can change. I guess that is part of the excitement of diving. You never really know what is going to happen or who will end up in first place on any given day among the top divers.
“I was really happy with the success I had throughout the season. I did not know what to expect with such experienced divers on my own team. I feel like I exceeded my own expectations and hopefully exceeded my coach’s expectations for this season as well. I feel like our entire team is very competitive, and I am fortunate to have come into the collegiate diving world with a lot of competition experience and training that prepared me for the tougher competition.”
Peterson comes from a pretty competitive high school program guided by Liza Peterson, who stepped down as head coach after 40 years last year to be an assistant coach for her daughter, new Crushers head coach Sarah Tinloy. Peterson and Frazer placed 1-2 in 1-meter diving at the first-ever Vine Valley Athletic League Championships last spring.
“I was so grateful in high school that Liza Saunders was so passionate about keeping diving alive in our league,” Peterson said. “It was a great experience even though there weren’t a lot of divers in our league, especially my senior year with the new league starting up. While it is new for me to have strong competition at my school, in club diving I had tough competition every day.”
Though Denison is tucked away in the farm country of southern Ohio, it’s not far from the capital city of Columbus – home of Ohio State University and the Blue Jackets of the National Hockey League.
“When I was looking at colleges, I really wanted to experience something different since I have lived in Napa my entire life. Denison was actually one of the closest colleges I was recruited by,” Peterson said. “I was really looking for an adventure during my college years. At Denison, I’m definitely different, being from California, but I have made friends I know will be my friends for life.
"The pace of life is different in Ohio, but I really like it. Granville itself is great. I love the small, historical feel of the town, but we can get to Columbus in less than 20 minutes so we get to experience the bigger city as well. My dad and I drove my car out there, so I’ve been able to explore Ohio with my friends. Granville itself is a small and safe community, which I like. I don’t feel like I need to worry about being so far from home.
"I have had to learn what to do in tornado warnings, and have learned how to drive my 2-wheel-drive car in the snow, but I’m adjusting to Midwestern life pretty well. Some mornings are a little bit of a rude awakening for me being from California. However, we have to be at practice by 5:30 a.m. and on snowy, frozen mornings the walk to the pool from my dorm can be pretty harsh. I’ve learned to really appreciate spring, summer and fall living in Ohio. It is fun to watch the seasons change out here. Fall was beautiful and campus seems like a totally different place when it is covered in snow.”
Peterson placed eighth on the 3-meter board and 11th on the 1-meter board at the Division III Diving Regional at Denison, just missing a chance to join Clayton and Stauss at the Division III Championships March 18-22 in Greensboro, North Carolina.
“I was ready for (the regional) to be fierce,” she recalled. “The qualifying score to this meet is really high, so only the very best divers from each conference qualified for the meet and many of the older girls in the competition were girls I had competed against in USA Diving that have many more years of experience than I do.
“I was honored to qualify to this meet as a freshman and definitely felt pressure on 3 meter to perform well. I feel really good about how I competed, I don’t think it was my strongest meet of the season, but I put in a good effort. The older girls in the competition had bigger dives than I had and I was still able to hold my own. My goal was to make the top 10, I was really close on 1 meter and achieved that goal on the 3 meter, missing seventh place by only half a point. I was really honored that I qualified for the championship meet my freshman year, and next year I hope to place much higher with improved dives and degree of difficulty.
The degree of difficulty of each dive is multiplied by the judges' scores to come up with a total score.
“This year I knew that 1-meter would be a little bit of a fight for me this year since I have a lower degree of difficulty on 1-meter than on 3-meter," Peterson said. "I have already added some difficulty to my 1-meter dives and I am spending the weeks before spring break working solely on upgrades. I’m hoping that my degree of difficulty next year will be much higher and will put me in a better place to be at the top of the podium on both boards.
"I am very proud of what I accomplished on 1-meter considering that 3-meter is my strength. Winning the conference championship on 3-meter was like the cherry on top of a great freshman season for me. Next year I hope to improve my scores and am already working on some new exciting goals with my coach.”
Although the Denison women’s swim and dive team hasn’t won a national title since 2001, the Big Red have logged 12 consecutive top-four national finishes, and the men’s team has won five NCAA Division III national championships in the last nine years.
“I didn’t know what to expect going to a college swim and dive team that has won so many national championships,” Peterson said. “This team wins through tenacity and an incredible amount of hard work. We practice twice a day and spend quite a few hours in the weight room every week. Denison Swim and Dive has taught me what it takes to win. We train hard six days a week and give up a lot of our personal time to achieve the goals of the team. I thought I knew what dedication to my sport was all about, but found a whole new level when I joined this team.
“Our women’s team has been in first place in the coaches poll all year. Hopefully we will be able to bring home the national championship again. This year I have learned what it means to give 110%. Our team has a saying, “There’s always another level,” and that couldn’t be more true for the Denison Swim and Dive Team. Just when you get comfortable with doing well, you are challenged to go farther and find that next level. It’s a lot of pressure, but that pressure has made me a much stronger competitor.”