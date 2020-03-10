Women's College Diving: Ex-Crusher Peterson a college champion

Peterson placed eighth on the 3-meter board and 11th on the 1-meter board at the Division III Diving Regional at Denison, just missing a chance to join Clayton and Stauss at the Division III Championships March 18-22 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

“I was ready for (the regional) to be fierce,” she recalled. “The qualifying score to this meet is really high, so only the very best divers from each conference qualified for the meet and many of the older girls in the competition were girls I had competed against in USA Diving that have many more years of experience than I do.

“I was honored to qualify to this meet as a freshman and definitely felt pressure on 3 meter to perform well. I feel really good about how I competed, I don’t think it was my strongest meet of the season, but I put in a good effort. The older girls in the competition had bigger dives than I had and I was still able to hold my own. My goal was to make the top 10, I was really close on 1 meter and achieved that goal on the 3 meter, missing seventh place by only half a point. I was really honored that I qualified for the championship meet my freshman year, and next year I hope to place much higher with improved dives and degree of difficulty.

The degree of difficulty of each dive is multiplied by the judges' scores to come up with a total score.