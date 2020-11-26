Women's College Basketball: 2nd-ranked Stanford routs Cal Poly

STANFORD — Haley Jones felt all the nerves as if it were her first game as a freshman again last fall. It only took a few minutes and she found a nice groove.

Jones scored on a layin 14 seconds into the game and wound up with 16 points and 10 rebounds playing for the first time in more than 10 months since a knee injury ended her freshman season early, leading No. 2 Stanford past Cal Poly 108-40 in the teams' season opener Wednesday.

“We’ve really missed Haley. When she went out last year it was devastating for our team,” Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer said.

The Hall of Fame coach began her 35th season on The Farm by moving to 1,095 career wins — four from passing the late Pat Summitt's 1,098 victories to become the all-time winningest NCAA Division-I women's basketball coach.

The Cardinal, one of four Pac-12 teams in the preseason Top-10 rankings and five among the top 18, used a 26-2 run to end the first half and build a 51-18 lead then kept pushing as the entire roster gained valuable minutes.