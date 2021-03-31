Women's College Basketball: Bird, Taurasi split over non-call in Huskies' latest win

Persley said she get’s nervous before interviews, but not because she’s talking to famous sports figures. She doesn't want to mess up her question.

“Then it kind of ruins not only my rep, but kids’ rep," Persley said. "Because sometimes kids are seen as kind of a joke in these rooms, like, ‘Oh someone hired a kid to be cute and ask a ridiculous question.’ I want to show the professionalism that kids can actually have.”

She works from home in New York, where there have been some obstacles, such as games that start past her 8:30 p.m. bedtime. Persley said her parents have let her stay up to cover regional finals that start at 7 p.m. ET.

HUSKIES' OTHER STREAK

The University of Connecticut had its own Miami Dolphins moment on Monday night when the Huskies edged Baylor to move into the Final Four.

The NFL’s Dolphins famously celebrate each year when it becomes clear the team’s record of going undefeated in 1972 will hold for at least one more season.

By eliminating the Lady Bears, Connecticut ensured that it will remain, for at least one more season, the only school to ever win the men’s and women’s NCAA Tournaments in the same year.