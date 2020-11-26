Women's College Basketball: COVID-19 can't keep nearly 150 teams from starting

“You just have to adapt and be flexible,” Walz said. “We know it's going to be pretty common this year to have games postponed late, so why not figure out a way to pick up a game a different way.”

Walz's texting group has now grown to 25 members and will keep getting bigger.

Here are a few other things to look forward to this season:

WELCOME BACK

There were many new coaching hires this past offseason, two though could have major impacts. Kara Lawson and Niele Ivey left NBA assistant positions to take over at Duke and Notre Dame, respectively. It is Lawson's first college coaching job, while Ivey returns to her alma mater, where she was a longtime assistant before leaving for the NBA.

Lawson said she had always wanted to coach at Duke if the opportunity presented itself.

“I knew that if it ever came open, I’d try and put my best foot forward and try to secure the position. That’s how highly I thought of the institution and the job,” she said when she was hired. “I had no idea it would happen a year after I went to Boston. It wasn’t in the plans so to speak.”

She won her opener, beating Longwood 94-64.

HALF A CENTURY