Women's College Basketball: Hollingshed's 32 points helps CU upset No. 1 Stanford, 77-72

Those served as motivation for Colorado.

“There are certain games that stick with you forever,” Buffaloes head coach JR Payne said. “You can win a bunch games after that but there are some that you truly can’t let go of, and for us and our ballclub it was our two games against Stanford last year.”

It was the second consecutive season that the Cardinal lost to an unranked team as No. 1. Texas knocked them off last time.

Stanford (11-1, 8-1) led 70-69 after Hull split a pair of free throws. Formann, a freshman, hit a shot from the top of the arc to put Colorado ahead for good.

It was 74-72 when Hull stole the ball from Hollingshed, but Anna Wilson missed a layup with 5 seconds left. Tuitele made one of two free throws, setting up the final seconds.

Hull finished with 19 points, Haley Jones had 16 points and seven rebounds and Cameron Brink scored 13 for the Cardinal.

The Cardinal will fall from the top of the rankings, and things won’t get easier with a matchup with No. 8 UCLA on Friday night.

“I hope this really bothers people and gets under their skin and they decide we want to play basketball at a different level,” VanDerveer said. “t was really disappointing to me.”