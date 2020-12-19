Women's College Basketball: No. 1 Stanford beats USC 80-60 for 6th straight victory

Endiya Rogers led the Trojans (3-2, 0-4) with 26 points.

Stanford raced to a 23-12 lead early in the second quarter after holding the Trojans to just two field goals in the opening period. From there, USC outscored the Cardinal 12-8 to trail 32-24 at halftime. The teams played to a 17-all tie in the second quarter.

“We have to have a sense of urgency,” Williams said. “We have that number one next to our name and teams are going to come out and play their best.”

Kyra White sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around a basket by Rogers to help the Trojans close to 37-32 early in the third.

Stanford answered with a 17-9 run, with Williams hitting a 3-pointer and scoring another basket, to take a 54-41 lead into the fourth. Hull made back-to-back 3-pointers in the Cardinal's spurt.

The Cardinal pulled away in the fourth, when Brink scored six straight points and Stanford outscored USC 26-19.

“Some of our big guns need to step up more,” VanDerveer said. “We have our work cut out for us."

