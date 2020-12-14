Women's College Basketball: No. 1 Stanford moves VanDerveer one victory from wins record

When Cal public address announcer Matt Foley congratulated VanDerveer’s achievement after the final buzzer and Stanford’s players clapped, VanDerveer shooed them toward the locker room.

This has never been about her but rather how special it is being part of something bigger — a team.

“This is a very challenging season right now, and it would feel different if you were playing in front of a crowd or if my mom is there,” she said. “There's probably a side of me that this just allows me to fly under the radar a little bit, and that's OK.

“I just would like to say to everybody, basketball was invented as, always has been and always will be a great team sport. Yes, this might be a record that has Tara VanDerveer's name next to it but it is about the athletic directors that hired me, gave me a chance, whether it's been at Ohio State, Idaho or Stanford. It's been about great, great, great assistant coaches that have worked extremely hard for our program and it's about having great players. My dad, who passed away over 20 years now, said ‘You don’t win the Kentucky Derby on donkeys.'"

Belibi stole the ball from Ornela Muca near the opposite baseline then drove end to end for a pretty one-handed slam 51 seconds before halftime to become the eighth women's player to dunk in a game.