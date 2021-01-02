Women's College Basketball: No. 1 Stanford routs No. 6 Arizona 81-54, win streak hits 8

The Wildcats had a long scoring drought in the first quarter to fall in a big early hole and shot 26% — 6 for 25 from 3-point range — to remain winless (0-5) all-time against top-ranked teams.

Sam Thomas led Arizona with 14 points and Aari McDonald added 12, but shot 3 of 18.

“We had a tough time running offense. Nothing was really working,” Arizona coach Adia Barnes said. “It was our worst game of the season and they had a lot to do with that. They're the No. 1 team for a reason.”

Stanford passed its first big test of the season on Monday, knocking off the Bruins 61-49.

The Cardinal's next challenge came against an Arizona team with its highest ranking ever and off to its best conference start.

Stanford was up for this one, too.

The Cardinal made 7 of 12 shots in the first quarter and held Arizona without a field goal the final 5:55 to lead 20-13. Stanford kept pushing in the second quarter to stretch the lead to 44-20 by halftime.

The Wildcats started the game well to take an early lead, but shot 6 of 32 in the first half, missing 21 of their final 23 shots.