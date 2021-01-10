Women's College Basketball: No. 1 Stanford tops No. 11 Oregon 70-63

Army was to play at Holy Cross on Sunday and in this unusual COVID season, and they have another home-and-home the first week of February.

Masked up, father and daughter bumped elbows before the game. The Army coach said that his wife was able to attend the game to represent the family.

“The administration was able to work that out. She was here in all her glory with all her Holy Cross gear on as well as Army gear,” he said. “We’ll have a lot to talk about at the next couple of family gatherings.”

Auriemma reaches milestone

STORRS, Conn. — Connecticut has been able to play only seven games this season because of pandemic-related schedule changes, and that has put career milestones in perspective for head coach Geno Auriemma.

Freshman Paige Bueckers scored 23 points and the No. 3 Huskies overcame a sluggish start to rout Providence 87-50 on Saturday to give Auriemma his 1,098th win. That ties the late Pat Summitt of Tennessee for the second most wins by a head coach in Division I women’s basketball history behind Stanford's Tara VanDerveer (1,104).

It also was the 1,000th consecutive game for the Huskies without back-to-back losses, a streak that dates to 1993.