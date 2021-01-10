Women's College Basketball: No. 1 Stanford tops No. 11 Oregon 70-63

SANTA CRUZ — Down three key players who are quarantined and road weary, No. 1 Stanford needed every defensive stop down the stretch.
Haley Jones returned to her hometown and had 18 points and six rebounds as and No. 1 Stanford beat No. 11 Oregon 70-63 on Friday, playing in Northern California for the first time in nearly a month.
Francesca Belibi's three-point play with 17 seconds remaining in the third capped a second decisive 9-0 run that period by the short-handed Cardinal (10-0, 7-0 Pac-12).
“It just meant a lot to me and the team,” senior Anna Wilson said. “It’s amazing to be down three people — three important people, too, whether it’s a leader, a scorer, a 3-point shooter, rebounder — to not have those big pieces and understand that our team is playing for them and just how close our team is.”
The game was played at Kaiser Permanente Arena, home of the Golden State Warriors’ G League affiliate. Stanford played in Northern California for the first time since a win at rival California in Berkeley on Dec. 13, and the Cardinal haven’t been able to play or practice on campus since Santa Clara County’s restrictions on sports came down Nov. 28 and the team left town Dec. 2.
Stanford's run spanning the final two quarters reached 13-0 before Sydney Parrish's three-point play at 7:48 of the fourth. Parrish finished with 14 points.
Oregon (8-2, 6-2) lost again after it fell out of the top-10 with a home defeat to UCLA that ended the Ducks’ nation's best 27-game winning streak. The Ducks had won the past three with Stanford but have never beaten a top-ranked team.
Maddie Scherr swished a long 3 at the first-quarter buzzer for a 20-16 Oregon lead, and the Cardinal trailed at halftime for the first time all season, down 33-32.
The Ducks lost for just the second time in the last seven meetings in the series after beating the Cardinal three times in 2019-20 — including an 89-56 rout in the Pac-12 tournament title game — but Oregon has never won four in a row against Stanford.
“I’m disappointed, quite frankly," Oregon head coach Kelly Graves said. “I’m proud of the players for how we continued to battle. But I’m disappointed we lost the game. We’ve won this conference three times in a row. We expect to win.”
Oregon junior transfer Taylor Mikesell was held to six points on 3-for-12 shooting and missed all three of her 3-point attempts.
Jones, the Pac-12 rebounding leader, also had two of her team's six steals. Senior point guard Kiana Williams struggled with her shot to finish 3 of 13 for 13 points, missing all six from deep, but converted 8 of 9 free throws.
Wilson added 11 points and nine rebounds for the Cardinal, who committed 17 turnovers.
“That was the thing I was most disappointed about. We were too careless with the ball,” head coach Tara VanDerveer said.
Stanford announced it was without three players because of COVID-19 protocols and contact tracing following the Jan. 3 game at Arizona State. Guards Lexie Hull and Hannah Jump and forward Alyssa Jerome were the three not on the bench or the court. The hope is they will return for practice next week and game next Friday at Utah.
“They’re doing very well,” VanDerveer said.
The Cardinal were to remain in Santa Cruz through a practice Sunday and then stay in San Mateo before departing Wednesday for Salt Lake City.
The Ducks had their 13-game road winning streak snapped. It was tied with FGCU for the second-longest active streak in the nation behind South Carolina's 17. Oregon shot 39.4% and no team has shot better than 40% against Stanford this season.
Oregon became the first opponent to score more than 61 points on Stanford — the Cardinal held opponents to 61 or fewer through their initial nine games for the first time since 1974-75 — and they had won each game so far by at least eight points for the first time since 2009-10.
The Cardinal were coming off a program-record six straight true road games. Their game with Oregon State sheduled for Sunday was canceled because of COVID-19 protocols and contact tracing within the Beavers program. Stanford will play next on Friday at Utah.
Daughter coach tops dad
WEST POINT, N.Y. — Maureen Magarity has family bragging rights, at least for a day.
Her Holy Cross team beat her dad Dave’s Army squad 80-46 on Saturday in what is believed to be the first father-daughter coaching matchup in Division I history.
“This year has been a tremendous tough year for a lot of people, very emotional with the pandemic it’s the year of the girl dad,” Maureen Magarity said. “With Kobe passing and everything around that, so many different stories.
"People right now needed something a little lighthearted and just something to watch to keep your mind off the seriousness of what is going on in the world. We believe it’s history. That’s what I think. It’s been an honor. Me, my dad, my whole family, sister, brother my mom everyone’s appreciated the coverage we laugh about it as we didn’t think it would blow up to this.”
Dave Magarity said he was hit with a lot of emotions before the game.
“It’s hard to put into words, it really hit me like a ton of bricks then I realized it’s a league game, he said.
Avery LaBarbera scored 23 points, Bronagh Power-Cassidy added 17 and the Crusaders outscored the Black Knights 45-19 in the second half to give Maureen Magarity her first win at Holy Cross.
Army was to play at Holy Cross on Sunday and in this unusual COVID season, and they have another home-and-home the first week of February.
Masked up, father and daughter bumped elbows before the game. The Army coach said that his wife was able to attend the game to represent the family.
“The administration was able to work that out. She was here in all her glory with all her Holy Cross gear on as well as Army gear,” he said. “We’ll have a lot to talk about at the next couple of family gatherings.”
Auriemma reaches milestone
STORRS, Conn. — Connecticut has been able to play only seven games this season because of pandemic-related schedule changes, and that has put career milestones in perspective for head coach Geno Auriemma.
Freshman Paige Bueckers scored 23 points and the No. 3 Huskies overcame a sluggish start to rout Providence 87-50 on Saturday to give Auriemma his 1,098th win. That ties the late Pat Summitt of Tennessee for the second most wins by a head coach in Division I women’s basketball history behind Stanford's Tara VanDerveer (1,104).
It also was the 1,000th consecutive game for the Huskies without back-to-back losses, a streak that dates to 1993.
“Right now the only number that matters to me is 13," Auriemma said. “We've got to get to 13 games so that we can qualify for the NCAA Tournament. The other stuff, I would like to think that if you've done something for 37 years, whatever, that you're going to have some milestones and if you're fortunate enough you have some pretty important milestones."
Auriemma also talked about Wednesday night's riot at the U.S. Capitol.
“It's hard to believe we're even talking about basketball this week, when you think of what we just witnessed," he said. "People talk about, ‘We really need sports because it brings the country together, it galvanizes people. It gives us something to do during these tough times, these hard times.' But does it really? I don’t know. You'd like to think that it does, but I don't know."
The Huskies were expected to face Xavier on Wednesday, but the Musketeers were forced to suspend basketball activities because of COVID-19. The Big East shuffled things up and Seton Hall now is scheduled to come up to Gampel Pavilion.