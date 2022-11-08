Women's College Basketball: No. 2 Stanford beats San Diego State 86-48 in season opener

STANFORD — Kiki Iriafen scored 16 points to lead No. 2 Stanford to an 86-48 win over San Diego State on Monday night in the season opener.

Iriafen was one of four players who had double-digit points for the reigning Pac-12 champion Cardinal, including Elena Bosgana (15 points), Cameron Brink (13) and Indya Nivar (13). Iriafen and Bosgana both recorded career highs in points.

“I’m really excited about our super sophomores,” said Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer, referring to Iriafen and Bosgana. “They were reserves a lot last year, and now they’re saying, ‘It’s my turn.’ … We have a pretty deep team. A lot of different people can contribute.”

Iriafen and Bosgana both attributed their career nights to the leadership of Stanford’s upperclassmen.

“Last year, we had great players next to us,” Bosgana said. “Learning from that, and learning from watching, has really helped me build my confidence.”

“We’re more comfortable with playing college basketball, what our coaches want from us,” Iriafen said. “The upperclassmen, they’re always motivating me, telling me that I can do anything on the court, so that motivation from my seniors and my juniors is really helpful.”

Brink kicked off the scoring with a 3-pointer, sparking a 10-0 game-opening run for the Cardinal on their way to a 25-4 lead after the first quarter. Stanford shot 51.6% (32 of 62) on the evening, including 36.7% (11 of 30) from deep. AP preseason All-American Haley Jones was held to just six points, but she led the team with a plus-32 in her 23 minutes on the court.

“She had some good looks, and the ball didn’t go down for her, but her free throws were really good,” VanDerveer said. “This is a really new position for her, playing the point, but I think she’s really working hard and doing really well.”

Alex Crain and Meghan Fiso each had nine points for the Aztecs, who were held to 31.6% shooting (18 of 57) by the Cardinal defense. Stanford has now held 64 of its last 70 opponents to 41.8% shooting or worse.

San Diego State hadn’t faced a top-two opponent since 2014, when it played at then-No. 2 South Carolina.

The Cardinal lost a quartet of key players in Lacie Hull, Lexie Hull, Alyssa Jerome and Anna Wilson after last season, but their five newcomers are already making an impact on the court. Nivar (13 points, 5 rebounds) and Talana Lepolo (11 assists) particularly impressed in their college debuts.

Bosgana made a buzzer-beating 3 to close out the second quarter, securing a 42-16 Stanford lead through the first half. She shot 3 of 7 from deep on Monday after failing to make a 3 in 10 attempts last season.

Maples Pavilion held a moment of silence before the game for WNBA star Brittney Griner, whose nine-year prison sentence for drug possession was recently upheld by a Russian court. VanDerveer said the Cardinal have ordered patches in support of Griner, which the team will wear on their uniforms this season.

“It’s really sad what’s happening,” VanDerveer said. “I just wanted to remind everyone that we’re thinking of her, and that we love her, and that it’s a horrible situation.”

The Cardinal will host Cal State Northridge (0-1) on Wednesday.

College women playing above rim

Stanford forward Francesca Belibi joined an exclusive club when she dunked in the NCAA Tournament last season. While she was just the third woman ever to do it in the tournament and eighth overall in college history, the 6-foot-1 senior knows there will be more to come soon.

“There are definitely more girls coming up who can play above the rim,” Belibi said.

Her historic dunk capped off a great basketball play where she had a block on one end and then finished it off with the one-handed slam. Belibi, who has dunked three times in college, knows there are others already in college who can do it, but may not want to because they are afraid to miss.

“They just don't try to do it. I think that in me doing it and seeing other dunks in the NBA a lot more people are like if they can do it, let me try it,” she said. “To do it in a game is dependent on your athletic ability and also time and score of the game.”

Belibi's well aware of the history of dunks in women's college basketball, reciting Georgeann Wells as the first to ever do it in a game. Elon head coach Charlotte Smith was the second to dunk back when she played for North Carolina.

Smith recalls three of her Tar Heels teammates, including former track star Marion Jones, also could dunk. The quartet of players would get in layup lines behind each other before games and put on a show that awed fans and their opponents.

“We would literally lineup back-to back-to-back-to-back,” the 6-foot Smith recalled. “We'd dunk four times in a row. It was exciting for us and exciting for our opponents, who would stop their warmups to watch us dunk.”

There have been only eight women's players who have dunked in a college game. Joining Wells, Smith and Belibi are Michelle Snow, Sancho Lyttle, Candace Parker, Sylvia Fowles and Brittney Griner, who holds the record with 18 of the nearly three dozen college dunks that have occurred.

That number is poised to grow soon. Dawn Staley has her own dunker in freshman Ashlyn Watkins, who won the high school dunk contest last spring.

“We’re going to see it a lot more,” South Carolina's head coach said. “Ashlyn is an incredible athlete. It doesn’t take much for her to dunk in one of our drills. It's nothing for her to do it. I do think she’s going to do it in a game not necessarily off a fast beak. She can do it in somewhat of a crowd.”

Staley said two of her other players can also dunk, though they haven't done it in a game yet. She said she sees a lot of high school players at AAU tournaments in the summer playing above the rim. Staley knows that dunks definitely add excitement to the game and will help it grow, but aren't why most fans tune in to watch the women play.

Watkins is shy and quiet talking about her dunking ability. She credits the Gamecocks strength and conditioning coaches for helping her get stronger so that she can play above the rim.

“They've been helpful,” said Watkins, who recalled dunking on a nine-foot rim in fifth grade and a 10-footer in eighth. “Making my quads, calves and glutes stronger so that I can still get up when I'm tired.”

Watkins said she thought about dunking in the Gamecocks exhibition game last week, but saw two girls closing in on her and didn't want to risk getting injured in the game.

Oregon head coach Kelly Graves had his own pair of potential dunkers in Phillipina Kyei and Sedonna Prince. Prince college career is over after suffering an elbow injury. The 6-foot-8 Kyei, who is from Canada, dunks with ease in practice.

“We were one of the few schools that could have a dunk contest in practice,” Graves said, laughing. “There definitely are a lot more players who can do it now then when I first started coaching. They are bigger and stronger and can jump higher."

Smith hopes to see more women do it soon and she'll be happy to welcome them into the group.

““It really is exciting to have been one of the founders of the dunk club,” said Smith. ”We'll have to get t-shirts made up and give it to anyone who does it."