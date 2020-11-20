Women's College Basketball: No. 2 Stanford favored in loaded conference

Stanford is receiving plenty of attention during the preseason with Tara VanDerveer on the verge of passing the late Pat Summitt as the winningest head coach in women's basketball. But the Cardinal are also hoping the spotlight will be on them at the end of the season.

The Cardinal return nine players and were picked by league coaches and media to win the Pac-12 Conference regular-season crown for the first time in seven seasons. They are also No. 2 in The Associated Press Top 25, their highest preseason ranking in 11 years.

VanDerveer needs five wins to surpass Summitt's mark of 1,098 wins. Providing no games are canceled, that could occur in mid-December.

“I know she has four or five wins until she gets the record, but I know she has bigger goals than that,” said guard Kiana Williams, who led the team in scoring last season, averaging 15.0 points per game.

Guard Lexie Hull, who averaged 13.6 points and 6.0 rebounds last season, and sophomore Haley Jones (11.4 ppg) joined Williams on the all-conference preseason team.

Stanford isn’t the only one generating headlines in what may be the deepest conference in the country. Four other Pac-12 teams are also ranked — No. 7 Arizona, No. 9 UCLA, No. 10 Oregon and No. 18 Oregon State.