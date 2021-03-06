Women's College Basketball: No. 4 Stanford women rout Oregon State to reach Pac-12 final

When the teams met on Feb. 13, the Beavers challenged Stanford by getting within four midway through the third quarter before the Cardinal pulled away late for an 83-58 victory. Stanford, which improved to 62-9 against Oregon State, wasn’t about to let it get that close Friday.

The game was tied 13-all after one quarter, and the Beavers took the lead briefly when Sasha Goforth drained a 3-pointer five seconds into the second.

Then it was Brink’s turn.

The 6-foot-4 forward from Beaverton, Oregon, scored 11 points, blocked three shots and grabbed two rebounds during a 20-3 run that swung momentum in Stanford’s favor.

Brink’s surge sparked the Cardinal after a rather stagnant first quarter, when they shot 6 for 20 (30%). They improved to 46.7% in the second period.

“I just had fun with it and my teammates found me really well,” Brink said. “(Kiana) had some great passes to me, Lacie (Hull), everyone. I just fed off my teammates’ energy. And it was fun.”