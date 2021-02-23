Women's College Basketball: No. 4 Stanford women top No. 9 Arizona, wrap up Pac-12 title

STANFORD — Stanford spent two months on the road this season because of local health department restrictions on sports — a major reason why winning the Pac-12 Conference title was deeply meaningful for Hall of Fame coach Tara VanDerveer's team.

Among the many championships on VanDerveer's resume, this was one of the most special.

Kiana Williams scored 15 points and No. 4 Stanford clinched its first regular-season league title in seven years, beating ninth-ranked Arizona 62-48 on Monday night.

“I'm glad I was wearing my mask. I have to say I get a little emotional because it's such a great thing that this team has accomplished,” VanDerveer said. “But not only that, it's how they have been as teammates, how they have been mature. It's been amazing, so you want good things for people who are like that. I'm really proud of the leadership of our team. I'm really proud of the sisterhood. They really care about each other, the unselfishness. And I told our team that. There's not a team I've wanted it so badly for with this team.”

Lexie Hull added 16 points and nine rebounds for the Cardinal (21-2, 18-2 Pac-12), who won their 10th straight game to capture the program's first league title since 2014. Oregon won the past three.