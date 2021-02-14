Women's College Basketball: No. 5 Stanford pulls away for 83-58 win over Oregon State

The Beavers had not played since an 84-74 victory at Utah on Jan. 31. Oregon State coach Scott Rueck said the team had just two practices heading into Saturday's game.

“I think for a large part of this game we showed who we are, what we're capable of. Just weren't able to finish it,” Rueck said. “For three quarters this was a heck of a game and then they obviously finished well, so credit them for that.”

Stanford, which was forced to play a number of home games this season in Santa Cruz because of local restrictions, only returned to Maples Pavilion last weekend.

Oregon State fell behind 9-2 at the start, but came back with a 10-0 run that put the Beavers in front 14-11. Hannah Jump's 3-pointer put Stanford back up 18-16.

The Cardinal pushed the lead to 32-26 early in the second quarter after a 7-0 run capped by Cameron Brink's jumper. Oregon State's Taylor Jones closed the margin to 37-36 but Stanford went into the break with a 43-40 lead after Jerome's 3-pointer.

Savannah Samuel's layup got the Beavers within 49-48, but the Cardinal answered with Anna Wilson's 3. Stanford began to pull away late in the third, going up 60-48 on Jerome's 3-pointer. Haley Jones' layup kept Stanford out front 66-54 in the final period.