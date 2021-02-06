Women's College Basketball: No. 6 Stanford finally home, avenges loss to Buffs

Stanford made 5 of its initial 7 shots to jump ahead 10-2 and only kept pushing until letting Colorado back in the closing minutes. The Cardinal made just 7 of 26 3-pointers — 2 for 9 by Williams — and leading scorer Haley Jones struggled with her shot going 2 for 10 from the floor to finish with five points — nearly 10 below her average.

“That first half was too big of a hole to get out of,” Payne said.

The Cardinal's trips included spending Dec. 2-12 in Las Vegas, Dec. 12-16 in Berkeley, and Dec. 16-21 in Los Angeles, followed by a short holiday break spent in San Mateo County before a visit to Arizona on Dec. 27, returning to the Bay Area from Jan. 3-5 then practices and games in Santa Cruz Jan 5-10 and again Jan. 19-24 after the Utah-Colorado trip.

“It has been a long road to get to this point,” VanDerveer said.

The Cardinal had never lost to Colorado before the last meeting — and before Friday's lopsided victory four of the previous five matchups had been decided by single digits with two of the last three going to OT.