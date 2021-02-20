Women's College Basketball: No. 6 Stanford rolls past Arizona State 80-41

The Cardinal made sure the Sun Devils never got going offensively.

Arizona State (10-8, 5-8) missed its first 10 shots and was on the brink of not making a basket at all in the first quarter until Taya Hanson’s 3-pointer with 4.6 seconds remaining. Prior to Hanson’s bucket, the Sun Devils only points came on four free throws.

Eboni Walker scored 11 points for Arizona State. Hanson had 10.

Williams, who had 13 points in the first half, scored five as part of an 12-0 run that put Stanford ahead 58-23 in the third including a fadeaway shot as she was falling out of bounds at the baseline. Williams was held out of the fourth quarter when VanDerveer pulled her starters.

“We’ve been working really hard to play four quarters,” VanDerveer said. “Not have one good quarter then get bored and go to sleep or lose focus.”

Before the game players from both teams formed a huge oval around the court in a symbol of unity in the fight to end racial injustices. A moment of silence was held as coaches from both teams and the referees stood by.

BIG PICTURE