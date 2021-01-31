Women's College Basketball: No. 6 Stanford uses fast start to roll past Washington 74-48

“I just think that we’ve got so many weapons, if someone’s not feeling it then someone else will step up,” VanDerveer said. “Hopefully everyone is ready to play all the time.”

When the Cardinal return home, they'll be able to participate in basketball activities on campus for the first time since late November. Changes in health directives from Santa Clara County will allow Stanford to practice and play on its home floor after spending parts of the past two-plus months bouncing around various locations in Northern California, Las Vegas and through the Pac-12 footprint to practice and play games.

VanDerveer joked she was going to crank the music in the gym the first time they can get on the court.

“I’m really just looking forward to getting back into Maples, being able to just go to the gym and get up shots whenever we want,” Jump said. “We’re all super pumped to be back.”

Quay Miller led Washington (4-8, 1-8) with 14 points. Haley Van Dyke and Darcy Rees both finished with nine.