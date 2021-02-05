Women's College Basketball: San Antonio area gets entire NCAA tournament

The NCAA said it was still figuring out how it will seed the tournament as far as who goes to which venue, as well as what would happen in the worst case scenario of a team being unable to compete because of COVID-19 issues.

No decision has been made yet on whether fans can attend, although at minimum it's hoped that at least up to six family members or friends of the participants could attend the tournament pending local health guidelines. Most of the venues being used are already allowing limited attendance at their events.

While there are usually five days between the second round and the Sweet 16 there will only be four days between games this year.

“Like the 2020-21 season, we know the championship will have its challenges, but we feel we have the necessary structure and safeguards in place to ensure a quality student-athlete championship experience,” said Nina King, senior deputy athletic director and chief of staff at Duke and chair of the Division I Women’s Basketball Committee.