Women's College Basketball: San Antonio could host NCAA Tournament

Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma wasn't surprised that the NCAA women's basketball tournament will be played in one geographical area. It just makes the most sense.

The NCAA announced Monday that San Antonio is the likely host site for the 64-team tournament next March. The move was made to help mitigate the risks of COVID-19 and matches that of the men’s tournament, which the NCAA said last month also will be played in a single area — most likely Indianapolis.

“If you’re in one place there’s one set of protocols for the entire state, that’s one positive to it,′ said Auriemma, whose team has been to every Final Four since 2008. “Trying to get 64 teams from all over the country to fly to all those places and deal with all the protocols involved everywhere, it made more sense I’m sure to bring in everyone to Texas.”

San Antonio was already the site of the 2021 Final Four. The NCAA has now begun talks with the city on hosting the whole thing, and the organization hopes to have plans finalized by the end of January at the latest. It is likely that the NCAA could play games as far away as Austin because of the need for hotels as well as practice and game venues for 64 teams.