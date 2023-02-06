ANGWIN — The Pacific Union College women’s basketball team hasn’t lost by 80 points yet, but it got close in 79- and 78-point losses to California Pacific Conference opponents from Arizona this past weekend.

The winless Pioneers (0-25, 0-16 Cal Pac) fell 111-33 to Benedictine Mesa on Thursday and 117-38 to Park Gilbert on Friday, before dropping a 74-23 decision to Embry-Riddle on Sunday.

“It’s been a little bit tough for us this season dealing with injuries, so we’re short bodies,” said former Pacific Union and Napa Valley College standout Jordan Greenwell, who is in his first year as head coach of both the Pioneers’ women’s and men’s teams. “We’re only playing six or seven women each game, but we’re doing our best to improve. We’re improving game to game.

“It’s a little difficult to practice with six people sometimes, but we try to do everything we can while we’re doing it. We bring people in to play a little bit so we can work on our rotations defensively. That’s really the main thing, taking care of defense — and taking care of the ball.”

Against Benedictine, Makenzie Barnes had 9 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks and 2 steals to lead Pacific Union. Cameron Genteroy added 7 points, Suljit Dodd 6 points and 2 rebounds, Jazlynn Hardy 6 points and 2 assists, Jessica Barraza 3 points, Madison Nelson 1 point, 4 rebounds and an assist, and Jessica Curto 1 point and 2 rebounds.

Benedictine’s Heavyn Jordan seemed determined to outscore the Pioneers by herself, coming up just a point short with an impressive game high of 32.

On Friday, Park University had six double-figure scorers while Pacific Union had two — Barnes (17 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, 1 block) and Dodd (10 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist). Barraza (6 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist) and Hardy (5 points) rounded out the scoring for the Pioneers, who also got 4 rebounds and 1 assist from Nelson.

Genteroy was back in the box score against Embry-Riddle on Sunday, leading Pacific Union with 8 points and adding 2 rebounds, followed by Hardy (7 points, 4 rebounds), Barnes (6 points, 7 boards, 3 steals, 2 assists, 1 block) and Dodd (2 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 assist). Barraza supplied 3 rebounds and Nelson also played.

“We definitely have had a tough year with a new coach coming in, but we’re starting to rebuild the program. We’ve gone through some adversity, though,” said Barnes, a Gilroy native who is studying to be an elementary school teacher. “We started with about 12 players and we’re down to seven. But we’re pulling through and we’ve never given up, regardless of the adversity that we’ve been put through. We ended our game at Chico State with four of us (on the court, with no subs, after one fouled out). It was tough, but we still kept our heads in the game and we kept playing.”

Barnes is joined on the team by former Gavilan College teammates Curto, a 5-foot-10 Hollister native who transferred from LeTourneau University in Texas, and point guard Lizette Moreno of Selma, who has been out for a while due to injuries.

Next season’s seniors are expected to include Genteroy and a 2019 graduate of Kennedy High in Sacramento, Chelsea Shirley, who took a medical redshirt this season due to a knee injury. Also expected back are Hawaii native Nelson and Florida native Hardy.

“Jessica Curto is very strong in the post and Lizette has handles, for sure — she can get through anybody, including myself, which is tough to admit,” Barnes said. “Madison is a great ball player and she has progressed like no other, regardless of the adversity that we’ve been through, which I think is a very good quality in her. Jessica Barraza has never played at the collegiate level before and she’s pulled through and is strong as ever.

“Cameron is a nursing student and with all of her nursing and everything in between, she comes down and give her all on the court. She’s a point guard, a very shifty player. Jazlynn’s confidence level has gone up like crazy. She’s a very strong point guard who helps us out big-time. Suljit transferred in this year and she’s a very tall (5-foot-10), very lanky shooter who gets into the paint and helps us incredibly.”

The Pioneers have four more games, against Cal Pac opponents that beat them by 40, 70, 64 and 49 points in the first meetings. Two of them are at home to finish the season, La Sierra on Feb. 16 and Antelope Valley on Senior Night, Feb. 18.

“We’ve got a good group. They play really hard and they don’t shy away from any matchup. We’ve got a tough schedule. A lot of the teams in our conference are pretty good, and we didn’t have as much time to rebuild as everybody else. We kinda started fresh, but we’re doing the best that we can. They come out and play hard every game and improve, and that’s all that we can ask.”

Dave Mosher contributed to this story.