Women's College Basketball: Stanford atop Top 25 after passing first real test

NEW YORK — Stanford passed its first real test of the season to remain the top team in The Associated Press women's basketball poll.

The Cardinal beat then-No. 10 UCLA 61-49 on Dec. 21, pulling away late in the only game between ranked opponents last week. Stanford again received 26 first-place votes Monday from a 30-member national media panel. Coach Tara VanDerveer's team has another tough game ahead, visiting sixth-ranked Arizona on Friday.

While Stanford stayed on top, there was a little movement among the next few teams. Louisville remained No. 2 while North Carolina State moved up to third, edging UConn by a point in the poll. South Carolina stayed fifth.

The Huskies won their lone game last week, routing Villanova, but lost two points in the voting.

Arizona remained sixth, followed by Baylor, Oregon and Texas A&M. Arkansas switched places with UCLA to move into the top 10 for the first time since Jan. 20, 2003.

It was a relatively quiet week because of Christmas, as women's basketball teams took off from Dec. 23-26. More than half of the Top 25 teams didn't play a game over the past seven days.

Here are a few other tidbits from the poll:

