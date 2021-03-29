Women's College Basketball: Stanford felt ready for women's tourney after nomadic year

There were group texts and other ways to stay connected. Now, there's an NCAA ping-pong tournament to pass some time and help alleviate the tournament pressure.

“Those were some really challenging times and I think it brought the best out of us," Williams said. “We had some good days, we had some bad days but I think mentally we’re just a lot stronger than we probably would have been had we not gone through those 10 weeks on the road.

"Looking back on it it’s something we wouldn’t have chose to have done but I’m glad we got through it because I think we had that advantage here in San Antonio.”

Along the way, VanDerveer became the winningest women's basketball coach all-time, passing the late Pat Summitt. This season, her 35th on The Farm, has pushed her like none other as Stanford chases the program's first championship since 1992.

“With the travel, with COVID, with the stress of all that, we’ve adapted,” VanDerveer said. “We’ve had to be flexible with what we do."

VanDerveer hopes her team's experience being adaptable leads to three more wins and another title.

“They want to play together, they want to keep it going,” she said. “The teams that go the furthest are ones that just don't want it to end.”