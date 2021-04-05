Women's College Basketball: Stanford wins championship for all those teams that couldn't

“I was hurt. I was upset. I let them know that,” she said. “I think, though, that developed more trust with us as a staff with our players. They understood that you have to be accountable. But since then, we did have staff test positive — three staff — but no players.

“I think that incident helped us because they were quarantined for 14 days. ... It was a very tough year. That was just the beginning of it. But I think that really set the tone that said, ‘We’re going to be honest, we’re going to be trustworthy, and we need that from all of us.’ I think it was a learning experience.”

It helped these close-knit women, who spent more than two months on the road living out of hotels, make it up to the Hall of Fame coach they admire.

“So many great players have passed through this program. They have all come for the same reason that we have, to be coached by the greatest, to develop not only as a player but just as a person, as a young woman," sophomore Haley Jones said. "So I think this is just an honor to be able to do this for her and with her.”

The 67-year-old VanDerveer is the all-time winningest women's coach and not ready to say whether she is pondering retirement now that she is back on top — not yet anyway.

“Maybe I’ll think about it later. Right now I am very excited about what we accomplished, and I’m really excited about the team that we have ... and the young people that are committed to Stanford,” VanDerveer said. “I’m happy. I’m enjoying it. I don’t know if I can go through another COVID year, so I hope everybody is wearing their mask. Let’s get better so we can get back to normal.”