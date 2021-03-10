Women's College Basketball: Suspended player says she was called racial slurs

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina women’s college basketball team forfeited a chance at its conference championship to stand in solidarity with a teammate who was disciplined for her part in an incident during which she said she was the target of racial slurs.

William Peace University junior Lauryn Cross was disciplined for the incident following Peace’s win last Wednesday against Meredith College in the division semifinals of the USA South Conference tournament, The North State Journal reported. Because of Cross’ suspension, the team decided to forfeit the East Division championship game the next night, giving North Carolina Wesleyan the title.

“We decided not to play because we felt like the situation is much bigger than basketball, and problems like this need to get solved at their root,” William Peace team captain Cierra Baker said. “If we would have played, we don’t think that the school administration or the athletic department would have taken us seriously because suspending Lauryn was wrong.”

William Peace coach Marquetta Dickens, in a social media post, supported her players.

“This is not ideal,” she wrote. “But I stand in solidarity with their decision and (am) proud they feel empowered to use their voice.”