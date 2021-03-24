Women's College Basketball: Threes lift Stanford past Oklahoma State, 73-62, and into Sweet 16

The Stanford 3-pointers came from everywhere from the opening minute.

Anna Wilson opened the scoring with consecutive shots from long range for a quick 10-3 Stanford lead. The Cowgirls committed five turnovers in the first quarter then briefly turned momentum with a 9-2 run.

Energized by the run, Oklahoma State's quick hands on defense were disrupting the Cardinal on both ends and Notoa tied it at 23 with a deep 3-pointer.

Then Stanford unleashed a 19-4 run that had all the Cardinal scoring weapons on display.

Cameron Brink started it with a 3-pointer from the left wing before Kiana Williams made three in a row. Williams then made a nifty 30-foot pass to sprinting Francesca Belibi for a transition basket. Wilson knocked down her third 3-pointer of the half and Stanford led 42-27.

Stanford stretched the lead to 58-38 before Oklahoma State made one last push with a 12-3 run to close the quarter. Stanford then got a scare when Williams limped off after twisting her ankle on a block, but she quickly returned early in the fourth.

The Cardinal opened the final period with Brink's soaring put back of a miss, and a muscular post-move layup from Jones and the lead was back to 15.