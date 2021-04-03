Women's College Basketball: VanDerveer wants consistency from refs

Tara VanDerveer is willing to cut officials some slack with her Stanford Cardinal playing in the national championship Sunday night, saying they can't see everything and they do work hard to do their best.

Still, the type of basketball being played in the women's NCAA Tournament looks very different from how they played early this season, and VanDerveer said again Saturday that she just wants some consistency and players able to play without being thrown to the floor.

“It’s just the attitude that we change from playing basketball in the fall and winter to playing football in the spring,” VanDerveer said. “And I think we just need to be consistent with how we want our game played."

This women's tournament has had three very notable questionable calls and non-calls just since Monday night.

First came the lack of a call when Baylor's DiJonnai Carrington was hit on the elbow and again in the face on a shot at the end of the game against UConn in the River Walk final.