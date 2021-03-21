Women's College Basketball: Williams sets Stanford 3s record in tourney opening 87-44 rout of Utah Valley

Lacie Hull added 12 points while 10 different players scored and 10 had rebounds for Pac-12 champion Stanford (26-2), the No. 1 overall seed for the first time since 1996. Up next in the Alamo Region is No. 8 seed Oklahoma State on Tuesday.

Josie Williams had 18 points to lead Utah Valley (13-7), the WAC runner-up in the regular season. The Wolverines lost their first conference tournament game but represented the league in the NCAA Tournament because undefeated California Baptist was ineligible to advance while still completing the transition from Division II to Division I.

“As far as my group, I couldn’t be more proud" second-year Utah Valley head coach Dan Nielson said. “Dealing with COVID this year like everybody did and getting down here to the tournament is a massive accomplishment for us, even if we got here in an interesting way.”

Nielson called it a positive experience to "compete against one of the best, not just in the country, but probably the world. I mean that team can beat a lot of pro teams.”

The Cardinal led by as many as 43 points while shooting 55.9% overall (33 of 59), and 45.5% on 3-pointers (15 of 33). Williams’ six were the most by a player since Bonnie Samuelson also hit six in the 2014 tourney against South Dakota.

ADDING TO THE RECORD