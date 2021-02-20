Women's College Basketball: Winless Cal sticks together amid challenges

By next season when she's gone, Olson knows the program will be better having gone through this.

“What I have found in the coaching profession is that the times that you really found out what motivates people, what drives them, what they are truly about at their core are the challenging times, the obstacles, the hard and painful times,” said former Cal coach Lindsay Gottlieb, now an NBA assistant with Cleveland.

“What I have seen in Charmin and the women on the Cal team during this time is a commitment to one another, to the process of getting better and to staying mentally tough when it would be easier not to.”

After scoring 28 points on Friday, Arizona's Aari McDonald took a moment before her postgame television interview to greet Cal players Leilani McIntosh and Michelle Onyiah with handshakes and hugs of support.

“They played like they had nothing to lose,” said McDonald, whose team won its seventh straight. "They gave us all they had for 40 minutes. They played like they wanted it more for almost 40 minutes. We just can't do that. We can't overlook opponents. I'm really proud of Cal.”