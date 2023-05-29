Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. — Stanford won the varsity eight and second varsity eight to win its first NCAA rowing championship in 14 years on Sunday.

The Cardinal, who finished second to Texas the last two seasons, also won their only other championship in 2009 at Cooper River Park.

Both crews beat Pac-12 rival Washington to the finish line, marking the second wins at both levels in school history. The Cardinal totaled 129 points.

Washington was second in the team race with 120 points, followed by Princeton at 113.

The varsity eight crew of Rachel Miller (coxswain), Luise Bachmann, Célia Dupré, Annabelle Bachmann, Lucy Burrell, Annika Jeffery, Azja Czajkowski, Katelin Gildersleeve and Lettie Cabot hit the line in 6 minutes, 17.154 seconds. The Huskies were timed in 6:19.558.

The second varsity eight went 6:24.851 with Washington at 6:26.177. The championship crew for the Cardinal is Carolyn Kennedy (coxswain), Belle Battistoni, Alice Baker, Fiona Mooney, Iris Klok, Nora Goodwillie, Beckie Leigh, Julietta Camahort and Heather Schmidt.

Stanford was fourth in the varsity four with Texas winning.