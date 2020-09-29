Women's College Soccer: Corbett takes over as NVC head coach

Mark Corbett has three jobs.
He is the head coach for Napa Valley 1839 FC, a National Premier Soccer League team that plays in the West Region’s Golden Gate Conference.
He is the head of girls soccer for the Napa United Soccer Club, an organization that includes players from throughout Napa County and offers teams at the academy, club and recreational levels.
In August, he was named as the new head coach of the Napa Valley College women’s soccer team.
“It’s definitely a busy time,” Corbett said last week from the NVC athletic department offices.
“I do feel very fortunate that I’m working for three very good organizations that are very organized in terms of putting a protocol in place to keep those players safe. They are thinking about their social and mental well-being to get them on the field.”
This is not all that Corbett has going on. He is also enrolled in a master’s program at the University of South Wales, located in Cardiff, Wales. He expects to complete the advanced performance football coaching program, with an emphasis in soccer, in the fall of 2021.
For Corbett, it’s a busy schedule that has him coaching youth, college and semi-pro soccer. But it’s a routine that he’s very familiar with.
“Back home in England, it’s traditionally a year-long season, so that’s what I’ve been used to for all these years,” said Corbett, 34, who is from Bordon, Hampshire, England. “But there are little stages, little breaks throughout that year when my wife, Sarah, and I try to get away and go travel. We’ve been fortunate enough to get away a few times, to see some different places.
“I don’t think we’re going to get as many breaks with everything going on.”
The Napa Valley is an area that Corbett knows well.
Corbett was first here in 2007, when he was helping direct MLS camps over a three-week period as a coach, through a partnership with Major League Soccer. It was back then when he met Arik Housley, the owner of Napa Valley 1839 FC. Housley, his wife, Hannah, and their family were the host family during Corbett’s trip here. Corbett was involved in other camps around Northern California as well.
“We’ve just always remained friends and they have come out to England to stay with my family,” said Corbett. “We are really, really close. It seemed like every time I had a weekend off from a camp, I was always coming back to Napa and hanging out with the whole Housley family.
“Sarah and I have been back numerous times over here. That’s kind of how the link and the opportunity came about.”
Corbett has been in Napa since February.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Napa Valley 1839 FC was able to play only two matches during this year’s NPSL season. Napa Valley beat El Farolito, 1-0, on Feb. 29 at Kezar Stadium in San Francisco and lost to Project 510 of Oakland, 2-1, at Justin-Siena High School’s Dodd Stadium on March 8.
At NVC, Corbett takes over for Randi Simmons, the Storm’s coach for the last three years. Simmons resigned to pursue other interests, said Jerry Dunlap, Athletic Director and Associate Dean at NVC.
“I feel that Napa Valley College was very fortunate to be able to replace Randi Simmons with such a qualified and experienced coach as Mark,” said Dunlap.
“Mark’s background in soccer is vast and we were intrigued with his ability to coach the women’s Napa United program as well as Napa 1839 FC. Mark’s credentials were excellent and his knowledge of the sport and ability to communicate with student-athletes will be key to the program’s success.”
Last year, Napa Valley (5-11-1 overall, 5-9 Bay Valley Conference) tied for fifth place in the league standings. The Storm lost its final three matches of the season, but was able to rally late, putting together a 4-6 mark over its final 10 games.
There were bright spots during the season, as NVC twice had two-game winning streaks, with consecutive victories over Mendocino-Ukiah (2-0) and Contra Costa-San Pablo (7-0), along with victories over Merritt-Oakland (7-1) and College of Marin-Kentfield (1-0).
Cailin LeTourneau was named first-team All-BVC as a defensive midfielder-center back.
Alondra Cendejas was selected to the second team as a midfielder.
Daniela Gonzalez was named second team as a center back-attacking midfielder.
Sixteen players are currently enrolled in a preseason conditioning class, a non-contact phase, for women’s soccer at NVC. The class meets from 12 to 2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The players are on the field three times a week. They also meet in the classroom, to discuss tactics and look at video. The class is now in its fourth week.
“The girls have been outstanding,” said Corbett. “They’ve responded really well, with 16 girls registered in the class and showing up regularly for training.
“They are improving technically and tactically with a better understanding.
“There is some good talent. They’re good people. They want to learn and they want to get better, and that’s what I’ve got with every individual here so far. It’s now getting them prepared and getting them conditioned.”
Thanks to the implementation of a Contingency Plan, as approved and announced on July 9 by the California Community College Athletic Association’s Board of Directors, community colleges in the state will be allowed to return for intercollegiate competition in early 2021. Normally a fall sport, women’s soccer will be played in the spring, with a reduced schedule.
The NVC team is having a very productive preseason, with the hope that it will carry over to the spring season, said Dunlap.
“We have been very impressed with how hard Mark has worked to recruit such good numbers in such a short time,” said Dunlap.
The CCCAA is the governing body for community college intercollegiate athletics in California.
According to the state’s new schedule, the Storm has a Jan. 18 start date for practices. The start date for the 15-game regular season is Feb. 5. The conference season ends on April 6.
“What really excites me with this position is how well it ties into my role with Napa United, because I always feel that community colleges need to be about local players,” said Corbett. “There is local talent here. And my job is to improve that, from the girls side.
“My overall vision for this program is for it to be a stepping stone for girls who want to go on and play at four-year schools and to have it be a good experience before they move on to a four-year school.”
Corbett played semi-pro soccer for Walton & Hersham, Alton, Farnham, Sandhurst, Newport IOW and Camberley, from 2007-2020.
He played for England International Beach Soccer, from 2012-2016, playing in a number of different countries worldwide.
He was a first team player manager at Alton FC, from 2017-2019.
He was the England Beach Soccer Player of the Year in 2014.
Corbett graduated from the University of South Wales with a degree in football coaching, development and administration.
He has been a player development officer, based in California, with Major League Soccer.
Corbett worked for the Portsmouth Football Club, a professional team in England, as the Community Projects Manager, responsible for developing and running projects, and was also the U11s Academy coach, U14s Academy coach, and U19s Development Academy Manager.
He worked for Chelsea Football Club, a professional team in England, as a Community Coach for the Foundation department.
Preseason practices for Napa Valley 1839 FC are scheduled to start in January.
