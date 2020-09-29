Women's College Soccer: Corbett takes over as NVC head coach

“Back home in England, it’s traditionally a year-long season, so that’s what I’ve been used to for all these years,” said Corbett, 34, who is from Bordon, Hampshire, England. “But there are little stages, little breaks throughout that year when my wife, Sarah, and I try to get away and go travel. We’ve been fortunate enough to get away a few times, to see some different places.

“I don’t think we’re going to get as many breaks with everything going on.”

The Napa Valley is an area that Corbett knows well.

Corbett was first here in 2007, when he was helping direct MLS camps over a three-week period as a coach, through a partnership with Major League Soccer. It was back then when he met Arik Housley, the owner of Napa Valley 1839 FC. Housley, his wife, Hannah, and their family were the host family during Corbett’s trip here. Corbett was involved in other camps around Northern California as well.

“We’ve just always remained friends and they have come out to England to stay with my family,” said Corbett. “We are really, really close. It seemed like every time I had a weekend off from a camp, I was always coming back to Napa and hanging out with the whole Housley family.