Women's College Volleyball: Spring season starting with Badgers No. 1

The NCAA Tournament will go from 64 to 48 teams this year, with selections announced April 4. Results of teams that played in the fall will be considered by the selection committee. The national semifinals and final will be played in Omaha, Nebraska, April 22 and 24.

Wisconsin returns five starters from the team that was national runner-up to Stanford in 2019. Among them are middle blocker Dana Rettke, the 2019 Big Ten player of the year and the Badgers' first three-time first-team All-American.

Texas enters the spring No. 2 and has locked up an NCAA bid as conference champion. As of Wednesday, the Longhorns were scheduled only to play two makeup matches against TCU before the tournament.

Third-ranked Stanford will be going for a third straight national title and fifth Final Four appearance in a row without seven of the 10 players who were on the floor in the 2019 title match.

No. 4 Kentucky was the only unbeaten SEC team in the fall and posted three-set sweeps in five of its eight matches, including four in a row to end the spring.

No. 5 Nebraska brings back six starters from the team that went 28-5 and reached an NCAA regional final in 2019. Coach John Cook, who had teams win national titles in 2015 and '17, said the ranking suits him fine.

“All I know is the last two times we were ranked fifth,” he said, “we won national championships.”