Bella Cervantes, a sophomore forward for the Pacific Union College women’s soccer team, was named as the California Pacific Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week for the period of Aug. 21-27, the league announced at calpacathletics.com on Aug. 28.

Cervantes, who is from Anaheim, scored two unassisted goals as Pacific Union shut out Lincoln University, 5-0, in a nonconference game in Angwin on Aug. 27. Cervantes took five shots, including three shots on goal, in 25 minutes. Her second-half goals came at 57:21 and 59:40.

Cervantes scored three goals, a hat trick, and had two assists in 39 minutes as Pacific Union beat William Jessup University (Rocklin), 7-3, in a nonconference match in Angwin on Sept. 4. She took three shots, all shots on goal. Her first-half goals came at 11:33 and 13:51. Her goal in the second half was at 55:29.

She also scored the first goal of a 3-0 win at Providence Christian of Pasadena on Sept. 7, just 6:25 into the match.

Pacific Union absorbed its first loss, 3-1, on Sept. 9 at Saint Katherine in San Marcos. Mia Del Muro scored for the Pioneers, who took a 4-1 record into Friday's home match against Soka of Aliso Viejo.

***

Jamie Pope of Napa was named as an ITA Scholar-Athlete as a freshman for the Saint Mary's College women's tennis team, it was announced at smcgaels.com on July 13.

Pope, a Vintage High School graduate, played in five singles matches and five doubles matches last year.

She was team captain all four years at Vintage. She went undefeated, going 18-0, as she won Vine Valley Athletic League and CIF North Coast Section Division 1 titles as a senior.

***

Nathan Jewell of Napa tied for 16th place in the Boys Championship Flight at the Junior Tour of Northern California’s Fall Series III Tournament Sept. 2-3 at The Golf Club at Moffett Field. Jewell shot 75-76 – 151.

***

It’s been a very good year of sprint car racing for St. Helena’s Rico Abreu.

He won a 30-lap feature race on the second night of the Sage Fruit Skagit Nationals, on Sept. 1, at Skagit Speedway, a high-banked track, in Burlington, Washington.

It was Abreu’s fifth World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink win of the season.

“Since he won his first sprint car race of 2023 back in March at Lincoln Speedway, Abreu hasn’t slowed down as he’s put together a career year,” a report at worldofoutlaws.com said. “With renowned crew chief Ricky Warner leading a crew filled out by Zack Middlebrooks and Brady Forbrook, Abreu and company have been one of the fastest cars in the nation. And Abreu was quick to show appreciation for their efforts in helping him continue to arrive in Victory Lane.”

Said Abreu in the report, “Hats off to my incredible team. Their critical thinking is unbelievable and they just execute when the time matters. Like I said, Ricky Warner, Zack, and Brady, they work really good together. It’s a really cool time for me to be a part of such an unbelievable team that believes in me.”

Abreu now has 14 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car feature wins.

“Skagit became the 10th different track that Abreu has won at with The Greatest Show on Dirt,” the report said.

Abreu was also sixth in the Sage Fruit Skagit Nationals, a 35-lap feature, on Sept. 2.

He was 10th in a 30-lap feature race on Aug. 31 at the Sage Fruit Skagit Nationals.

He was also second in a 30-lap World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink feature race on Sept. 4 at Grays Harbor Raceway in Elma, Wash.

“Really thankful for these guys on this car. Everybody works really hard,” Abreu said.

***

Maddie Klungel, a 6-foot junior setter from Napa, has 23 points, 13 kills, 101 set assists, four service aces, 56 digs and 12 block assists for the Seton Hall University volleyball team. The Vintage High graduate has played in six matches, with five starts.

***

Coming up in the fall is the 2023 Napa City Championship. The two-day, 36-hole event, which is listed on the Northern California Golf Association schedule, is Nov. 4-5 at Napa Golf Course at Kennedy Park.

***

Julia Sangiacomo, a 6-foot-5 graduate transfer and outside hitter, has 51 points, 48 kills, 22 digs and four block assists for the Northwestern University volleyball team.

The Justin-Siena High graduate, who is from Sonoma, has played and started in three matches.

She was a four-time All-West Coast Conference selection at Santa Clara University. She was also a three-time Pacific North All-Region pick by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

She ranks No. 3 all-time in Santa Clara history with 1,528 career kills.

***

American Canyon High graduate Ava Boloyan is in her junior year as a 6-foot-1 outside hitter/middle blocker for the volleyball team at Trinity College, an NCAA Division III school in Hartford, Conn.