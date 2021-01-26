Commentary: Napa grad Neidlinger got Lasorda treatment

Jim Neidlinger was sitting in front of his locker in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ clubhouse following a 1-0 loss to the Reds during the 1990 season at Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati.
It was a Tuesday night, Aug. 7, and in just the second start of his career, Neidlinger allowed one run (unearned), just two hits, walked two and struck out six in 7 2/3 innings. He took the loss as the Reds scored the game’s only run with two outs in the eighth inning on a wild pitch by Tim Crews.
Writers who were covering the game heard from Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda afterward.
“That youngster pitched an outstanding game,” Lasorda said in an Associated Press story.
He was referring to Neidlinger, a 1982 Napa High School graduate who was called up to the majors on July 30 from Albuquerque, New Mexico, the Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate in the Pacific Coast League.
Lasorda had some other business to attend to, as Orel Hershiser relayed a message to Neidlinger, a 6-foot-4 right-hander.
“Orel comes up to me,” Neidlinger recalled, “and says, ‘Hey, Tommy wants to take you out to dinner. He wants you to come along, and celebrate. You pitched really well.’”
Now the head coach at Saint Michael's College, a private NCAA Division II school in Colchester, Vermont that plays in the Northeast-10 Conference, Neidlinger took time to recall that moment and the 1990 season when I talked to him by phone last month. Lasorda, the Dodgers’ manager for 20 years, passed away on Jan. 7. He was 93.
Lasorda managed the Dodgers from 1976 to 1996 and won World Series titles in 1981 and 1988. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, located in Cooperstown, New York, in 1997.
Neidlinger went to dinner at a restaurant with Lasorda and some of the team’s veteran players that night.
“He was a very caring man and was observant of those moments — ‘Hey, let’s give him a little pat on the back here.’ It was a very nice gesture that was very much respected by myself,” Neidlinger said.
“I think I was scared to death going into the restaurant. It was, ‘Nice job, kid,’ as I walked in. It’s the same thing as like, ‘Welcome aboard.’ You understood, that hey, the reason why I’m here is because I did a good job. I went out and I had just an unbelievable ball game against the Reds.”
It was one of 12 starts that Neidlinger made that season for Los Angeles, as he compiled a 5-3 record and 3.28 earned run average in 74 innings.
He was signed by the Pittsburgh Pirates organization in 1984 out of the College of Marin-Kentfield and spent six years in the minor leagues prior to getting the call-up to the majors. The Dodgers acquired him in a trade in the fall of 1988.
“When I got traded, I was immediately in major league camp in spring training,” he said.
That’s when he met Lasorda, who won eight division championships and four National League titles during his career. He spent 71 years in the Dodgers’ organization and is 22nd all time for career wins (1,599).
“He just loved the game of baseball to no end. He loved the people in it,” said Neidlinger. “He was a great character, a showman. He was a great baseball coach. As you look at how baseball has evolved, there was a period of time that he was as much a face of baseball as players were, just being as charismatic as he was and things like that.
“The one thing about Tommy was that he always took time for the young players, whether you were in a major league uniform or not. I know that after going into major league camp and then being sent down to the minor leagues, or whatever it may be, he always made it a point that he would come through the minor league locker room, every now and again, just to say hello or tell a story.
“He was such a great storyteller and his personality was infectious. He was absolutely the epitome of a Dodger. He played for them. He managed for them. He never wore another uniform.
“It’s a tough day, a sad day for the baseball community, when you lose somebody like that, who has given so much to the game.”
The Napa Valley has additional connections to the Dodgers.
* Bill Buckner, a 1968 Napa High graduate who is in the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame, was selected by the Dodgers in the second round of the MLB June Amateur Draft in ’68. He played for the Dodgers from 1969-1976.
* Greg Buonaccorsi, a 1991 Vintage High graduate, is the Director of Financial Planning and Analysis for the Dodgers’ organization.
Lasorda was an ambassador for baseball. He represented Major League Baseball as an ambassador for the World Baseball Classic in both 2006 and 2009. He was the manager for Team USA as it won the gold medal at the Summer Olympic Games in Sydney in 2000.
“Tommy loved to teach the game. He loved to throw the baseball and tell the stories, doing all those types of things. He just loved to watch players play,” said Neidlinger, 56. “Unless Tommy was arguing with an umpire, you very seldom saw him without a smile on his face.”
Thanks to the assistance of the Dodgers’ media relations staff, I remember talking with Neidlinger just after he got called up to the majors. I remember hearing the energy, emotion, excitement and pride in his voice.
He told me: “I put up some halfway decent years in the minors, but never really got anything to show for it.
“Finally, luck struck my way.”
With the Pirates organization, he pitched for Single-A Macon, Georgia in 1984, Double-A Prince William (Woodbridge, Virginia) in 1985, Double-A Nashua, New Hampshire and Triple-A Hawaii in 1986, Double-A Harrisburg, Pennsylvania in 1987, and Harrisburg and Triple-A Buffalo, New York in 1988.
He pitched for Albuquerque in both 1989 and 1990.
He joined the Dodgers’ staff as the team’s fifth starter.
“You understood that as you were brought up in the Dodgers organization, that if you were called up, you were meant to be there. You were being rewarded for your performance,” said Neidlinger. “There was nothing really that needed to be said. There were expectations for your performance.
“Eddie Murray’s locker was right next to mine. I had a good spring training that year. When I got called up, Eddie leaned over looked at me and said, ‘Well, it took you long enough to get here.’ It kind of just broke the ice right away.”
Neidlinger made his major league debut on Aug. 1, 1990 against the San Francisco Giants. He went six innings and gave up seven hits, one run (earned), walked one and struck out three in a 2-1 loss.
Neidlinger recalled going to the ballpark in New York in a limousine with Lasorda one day.
“I wasn’t schedule to pitch. I was going to the ballpark early. There’s a black limo in front of the hotel. All of a sudden, I see the window roll down and it’s Tommy. He says, ‘Hey kid, get in the car. We’re going to go to the stadium.’ I said, ‘OK,’ so I did.
“We just talked about New York and different things like that. He wasn’t all the time baseball. He talked about different stuff and things. He asked me how I was doing. He checked in on you.”
Neidlinger was granted his release as a free agent by Colorado in 1993 and continued on in his career by pitching for the Portland Beavers of the PCL.
He was in the Dodgers’ organization for four years and retired from professional baseball as a pitcher in 1994.
He picked up his first win on Aug. 12, 1990, as Los Angeles beat Atlanta, 7-3, with Neidlinger giving up seven hits in seven innings.
It was the only season he pitched in the majors. He allowed 67 hits and 27 earned runs. He walked 15 and struck out 46.
He had 11 years in professional baseball.
Involved in the game
Neidlinger is in his second year as the head coach Saint Michael’s College.
He was the pitching coach at the University of Vermont from 1995-1997 and was an assistant coach at Middlebury College from 2007-2016. Vermont is an NCAA Division I program. Middlebury is NCAA Division III.
He is the owner and director of baseball operations at a facility in Williston, Vermont, the Bases Loaded Baseball & Softball Academy.
He is also the head coach of a travel ball organization, Bases Loaded Bulldogs.
“I have a lot of things to be very thankful for,” he said. “I teach the game a ton, with my business and in college. When you see young players doing really well in a game that you love, it’s a very satisfying situation to know that you’ve had a little tiny piece of maybe that motivation or that help or that that advice by working with them.
“It’s just a little way of giving back. I’m never going to take one day of that for granted. I’m a very fortunate man.
“The game of baseball has given me so much.”
He led S.D. Ireland, an American Legion organization, as head coach from 2005-2015.
Playing baseball in the Napa Valley
Neidlinger played for head coach Clint Smith at Napa High. Smith was Napa’s coach from 1972 to 1983 and is in the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame.
Neidlinger was a two-time All-Napa County selection.
League officials selected Neidlinger to Joe DiMaggio Baseball’s 50-year golden anniversary team in 2016.
WATCH NOW: HANK AARON WAS ABOUT MORE THAN BASEBALL
Email Marty James at martyjames.sports@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @marty_nvsports