Commentary: Napa grad Neidlinger got Lasorda treatment

He pitched for Albuquerque in both 1989 and 1990.

He joined the Dodgers’ staff as the team’s fifth starter.

“You understood that as you were brought up in the Dodgers organization, that if you were called up, you were meant to be there. You were being rewarded for your performance,” said Neidlinger. “There was nothing really that needed to be said. There were expectations for your performance.

“Eddie Murray’s locker was right next to mine. I had a good spring training that year. When I got called up, Eddie leaned over looked at me and said, ‘Well, it took you long enough to get here.’ It kind of just broke the ice right away.”

Neidlinger made his major league debut on Aug. 1, 1990 against the San Francisco Giants. He went six innings and gave up seven hits, one run (earned), walked one and struck out three in a 2-1 loss.

Neidlinger recalled going to the ballpark in New York in a limousine with Lasorda one day.

“I wasn’t schedule to pitch. I was going to the ballpark early. There’s a black limo in front of the hotel. All of a sudden, I see the window roll down and it’s Tommy. He says, ‘Hey kid, get in the car. We’re going to go to the stadium.’ I said, ‘OK,’ so I did.