Commentary: PGA Tour season debut in Napa was quiet but riveting

The big take-away for me was the way in which the field went remarkably low – each day, producing such super-low scores, a reflection of just how amazing these players are when it comes to hitting all types of shots. They settled in and took advantage of firm, dry, fast conditions.

“I enjoyed the week. I always enjoy it here. I enjoy the golf course and I thought it was a really nice setup because the greens are similar to what we're going to have for U.S. Open,” Mickelson said. “The rough wasn’t as bad. So I go in not as beat up as I would be if the rough was brutal.

“I thought it was really a fun week and a good chance to kind of work on my game and prepare a little bit.”

One of the areas I like to watch from is by No. 7 green, No. 8 tee, No. 11 green, No. 12 tee and No. 18 tee. It’s the perfect spot to see so many players and to take in so many shots at once.