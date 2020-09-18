Commentary: PGA Tour season debut in Napa was quiet but riveting

There has been a lot of buzz around golf in the last three weeks, each week presenting very different and exciting storylines.
First, it was the Tour Championship, the last of three events during the FedExCup Playoffs and the finale to the 2019-20 PGA Tour Season.
Second, it was the Safeway Open, the tournament hosted by Silverado Resort and Spa that kicks off the new season in Napa.
This week, it’s the U.S. Open, one of the year’s majors that began on Thursday at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York. The field is led by 48 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking.
There is no question that this is a great time for golf, with so many star players, so poised and confident, displaying their vast array of talents and contending for titles throughout the year. There is Tiger Woods, whose 82 career victories is tied for the most in PGA Tour history. There is Dustin Johnson, who last week was named as the 2020 PGA Tour Player of the Year, as voted by the Tour’s membership for the 2019-20 season. There are Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Webb Simpson and Justin Thomas. There is Scottie Scheffler, voted as the Rookie of the Year.
“These guys keep getting better and better at younger ages,” said Jeff Sanders, the executive director of the Safeway Open. “They come out of college now ready to win. They come off the Korn Ferry Tour ready to win. There have been so many wins on the PGA Tour by Korn Ferry Tour graduates now.
“Golf is in a great place. There are a lot of great young players coming up. There’s also a lot of veteran players that are playing great golf these days, like Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. We have guys like Jim Furyk who are playing some great golf, too.
“The game is healthy.”
Those who were fortunate enough to get access to the North Course at Silverado last week for the Safeway Open, a $6.6-million FedExCup event that is presented by Chevron, saw some absolutely brilliant shot-making and some of the best scoring in the tournament’s five-year history. Red numbers all over the place. Sizzling scores, like the 62 that Harry Higgs shot in the second round, like the 62 that Doc Redman shot in the final round. The shot of the week was the 4-iron from 231 yards that Higgs holed for a double eagle-2 on the ninth hole in Round 2.
“The guys hit the ball a long ways now and they’re really good,” said World Golf Hall of Fame member and tournament host Johnny Miller, marveling at the scoring.
The 36-hole cut was at 5-under 139 a record for the lowest cut in relation to par for the event. Stewart Cink shot a 7-under-par 65 in the final round and went on to win the title. He also set a tournament scoring record at 21-under 267 for the week, breaking Brendan Steele’s mark of 18-under during the Safeway Open in 2016.
It was an emotional day for Cink with younger son Reagan, 23, on the bag as his caddie. Looking on from close by was Stewart’s wife, Lisa.
“I definitely had a lot of emotions out there today,” Cink said. “I just was overcome a few times with a feeling of gratitude and just feeling like how fortunate I am to be in the position that I’m in.
“Somehow, I was able to also focus when I needed to, so I had a little mix. It was the right mix for me today because I did hit a lot of good shots – a ton of great shots when I needed to.”
It was Cink’s first win in 11 years, since he beat Tom Watson in a four-hole aggregate playoff to capture The Open Championship in 2009 at Turnberry Resort’s Ailsa Course in Ayrshire, Scotland.
“It is the culmination of so many things,” said Lisa Cink. “It’s so special to have Reagan and Stewart do this together. I’ve watched him work so hard for so many years without the results, so for those to show up now is just an amazing blessing.
“It just felt like there was something special this week.”
At 47, Cink also becomes the oldest winner on the PGA Tour since Mickelson in 2019 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The victory, the seventh on Tour for Cink, gets him into the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, 2021 Players Championship, 2021 Masters Tournament, and 2021 PGA Championship. He is also fully exempt through the 2022-23 season.
“I’m just so thankful, so grateful that I was in this position and able to bring home another PGA Tour event,” said Cink, a resident of Duluth, Georgia who has been a member of five Ryder Cup and four Presidents Cup teams during his career.
“I’m still working like crazy to try to be the best golfer I can be, but there was probably a time where I felt like maybe age might have caught up with me and maybe I might have had my last win out here. But I wasn’t ready to concede that. I just knew that if I got back into position again, that if the time’s right, I can hang in there. That’s what it really is all about.”
Cink got the job done on the final day, with a scorecard of eight birdies and one bogey on the par-72, 7,166-yard North Course. He had a chip-in birdie from 20 feet, 3 inches on the par-3, 11th hole. He had additional birdies on Nos. 15, 16 and 18 as he stayed on top of the leaderboard and held off a number of challengers.
“This is a really special place,” said Cink. “I love being in Napa and I just had a really phenomenal time this week. And on top of that, my golf ball was pretty agreeable most of the way, so it was a really great experience top to bottom all week.
“I had a lot of good sort of vibes. It just felt like the right place for me to be up near the top of the leaderboard. Then when it came time for me to kind of wrestle the bull to the ground, we were able to keep our composure, and get the job done.
“I’m proud to be representing Safeway Open now for this year, and to do it with Reagan on the bag.”
Thanks to getting approved for a credential and a spot to work from in the media room, I was very lucky to be able cover each day of the tournament and to get out on the course to see Cink play during his run to the title. With no spectators allowed due the COVID-19 pandemic, the only people on the course, other than players and their caddies, were volunteers, tournament staff, media and family members of players.
Felt empty without fans
With no fans, grandstands, sky boxes or hospitality areas, there was a much different look and feel to the week. It was a quiet, empty kind of feeling, as the cheering and applause and excitement that normally greets players on the No. 1 tee, or after a great shot, was noticeably missing. There were no roars echoing through the grounds, as there were no galleries. Just the players and their caddies going about their business.
In previous years, the third round on Saturday had turned into the biggest gate of the week – 25,000 in 2018 and 24,000 in 2019.
“It’s definitely strange without fans and we really miss them, but at the same time we’re really fortunate that we’re able to still do our job,” said Chez Reavie, who tied for third place at 18-under.
The big take-away for me was the way in which the field went remarkably low – each day, producing such super-low scores, a reflection of just how amazing these players are when it comes to hitting all types of shots. They settled in and took advantage of firm, dry, fast conditions.
“I enjoyed the week. I always enjoy it here. I enjoy the golf course and I thought it was a really nice setup because the greens are similar to what we're going to have for U.S. Open,” Mickelson said. “The rough wasn’t as bad. So I go in not as beat up as I would be if the rough was brutal.
“I thought it was really a fun week and a good chance to kind of work on my game and prepare a little bit.”
One of the areas I like to watch from is by No. 7 green, No. 8 tee, No. 11 green, No. 12 tee and No. 18 tee. It’s the perfect spot to see so many players and to take in so many shots at once.
“The players have adjusted because they've been playing without fans,” said Sanders. “They realize that this is what they have to do to be able to play golf for a living. I’ve been very impressed with the guys and how they’ve come out here this week at Silverado and they’ve played some great golf. When you’re a golfer or you’re a musician, you’re an entertainer. You want to play golf in front of fans. It actually makes you play better golf, because it makes you focus on the task at hand. When you get rolling, when you make four or five or six birdies in a row, that emotion that comes with that is not here. But I have very been very impressed with how professional they’ve been in terms of coming out here, playing great golf.
“This is a great golf course. It’s very hard to read the greens here. Johnny Miller designed it, to make it challenging for tournament golf. I’m blown away by the scores. They have played great golf here at Silverado. They know they’ve got to go low when they come out here. They know that they’ve got to shoot a super low score to win these days. They don’t play to the middle of the green. They hit the ball right at the flag. These guys are very aggressive players. Before they tee off on Thursday, they know they’ve got to shoot 5- or 6-under-par every day to have a chance to win.”
The Safeway Open, televised by Golf Channel, is a tournament with a proud history – embraced by fans, supported by the community, an area that the players look forward to spending a week at each year, a winner’s circle that consists of Cameron Champ, Kevin Tway, Steele and now Cink. It’s the first of 50 official FedExCup tournaments during the Tour’s wraparound schedule.
“When you get 47 like I am, you just don’t really know if you’re ever going to be able to close the door on another one, but at times I’ve been in the position to get it done and haven’t,” said Cink. “This was just a really special week where I had a lot of good things going with my golf.
“It’s been a while since I really played well for four rounds, and even here the second round I was not exactly outstanding, but I really played great over the weekend. I was clear headed and calm and that’s an area where I kind of have struggled over the years.
“This whole week has been really great. I can’t really overstate how important Reagan’s been as a caddie, too. He’s not just a ceremonial caddie out here. He did a great job with me, keeping me in the present and he did a great job getting all the yardages and he helped with clubs. He understands golf to the very, very highest level. It was really a great experience.”
The field for the Napa event had star power, with Jordan Spieth, Sergio Garcia and Shane Lowry all making their first appearances here. They were joined by Mickelson, Furyk and Steele, along with Brandt Snedeker, Jason Dufner, Maverick McNealy and Harold Varner III.
“It’s one of my favorite places on Earth. I just love Napa,” said Kevin Streelman. “It’s one of my favorite stops.”
Said Garcia: “Really nice golf course. Just great visuals off the tees. Beautiful trees. Beautiful high trees. Really amazing oaks and pine trees. It’s a very pretty course and it’s in very good shape.”
Mickelson, a World Golf Hall of Fame member playing here for the fifth year in a row, made it to the weekend and finished in a tie for 44th. Furyk advanced to the weekend as well, tying for 46th.
“When we came into this week, the PGA Tour, Safeway, Silverado and Sportfive, my team, we all had the same goal in mind – that was to put on a first-class event under very challenging conditions and keep everybody safe,” said Sanders, the President of Sportfive Golf Events, the company that produces the Safeway Open. “And that’s what has happened, so I’m just thrilled with that result.
“We miss our fans greatly. We miss all of our sponsors. Those people are the foundation of this golf tournament and they weren’t able to be here this year. It’s been a sad week from that perspective. But at the end of the day, we made the best of it, all of us together again. Safeway, the PGA Tour, Silverado and Sportfive, we made the best of the situation and for that I'm very pleased.”
In 2018, the Safeway Open was honored by the PGA Tour as “Most Fan-First Event,” sharing the award with the Waste Management Phoenix Open. The award is in recognition of significant enhancements to the on-site fan experience. Furthermore, the Safeway Open was also a finalist for the Best in Class Element Award for the Safeway Food & Wine Pavilion and the Best Special Event Award for the Safeway Open Concert Series.
“We’ve raised over $10 million for charity in five years,” said Sanders. “We call it the golf festival model, which again is food, wine, music and golf. We’ve been committed to this model since the very beginning, and it was building and people really were enjoying it and it was really catching on.
“Last year was by far and away our biggest year for our fan turnout. Everything was just rocking and rolling. Everything was just going full speed ahead. And then this COVID hits.
“We’re going to stay committed to our golf festival model. We want to entertain our fans, at a very affordable price – that’s our No. 1 priority. I think we have the most affordable ticket on the PGA Tour with very high value, with lots of fun things to do for the family, for the golf fans, for the music fans, for the foodies. We want to bring it all back.”
This year marked the fifth year of a five-year agreement with Safeway as the title sponsor that runs through 2020. There has been no announcement about the future of the event.
“The discussions are going on starting the next couple of weeks between the PGA Tour and Safeway,” said Sanders. “Everyone’s hopeful that it will all work out. But again, those discussions are between the PGA Tour and Safeway and we’ll just have to wait and see how it goes.”
In a press release, Sanders said:
“The Safeway Open presented by Chevron will remain a platform to give back to charity again this year and support the Napa community as it has for the past four years, even without fans in attendance. We would like to thank the Albertsons Companies and Safeway for their amazing support along with our long-time golf fans throughout Northern California as well as our many great sponsors, vendor partners, Silverado members and loyal volunteers for their continued support throughout this unprecedented time.”
Email Marty James at martyjames.sports@gmail.com
