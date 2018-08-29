Silverado Resort and Spa and the Napa Valley Tennis Association will co-host the 2018 College Invitational, which features eight college teams from around the country.
UC Berkeley, University of San Francisco, Oklahoma State, Liberty University, Pepperdine, University of Hawaii, UNLV and Tulsa are entered in the event, which is in its seventh year.
It begins on Sept. 7 and goes for three days, ending on Sept. 9.
Players will compete in singles and doubles.
Play will take place at both the Silverado Resort and NVTA courts on Sept. 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Sept. 9, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
It is a free event and is open to the public.
“This is a perfect opportunity to watch high-caliber tennis in your own back yard,” John Weston, a Peter Burwash International tennis professional who leads the instructional program for the NVTA, said in a press release.
Proceeds will benefit NVTA court maintenance and resurfacing and the ongoing effort to support tennis in the Napa Valley, according to a press release.
For more information, call (707) 257-5541 or email quinn.saine@pbitennis.com
The Napa Valley Tennis Association, a nonprofit organization, was founded in 1967. The NVTA courts are located at Vintage High School.
Founded in 1975, Peter Burwash International is a tennis management company. PBI has been directing the tennis program for Silverado since 2009.
Peter Burwash International selected Silverado Resort this year to receive its Site of the Year Award.
***
Les Franco, a former head football coach at Napa High and Vintage High, is the guest of the KVON “SportsVine” show on Saturday.
The hour-long show, hosted by Duey Green and Charles Kennedy, starts at 9 a.m. on KVON-1440 AM.
The show is re-aired the following Wednesday at 10 a.m. each week on KVON.
***
Mariah Leal had seven kills and seven points for the Holy Names University (Oakland) women’s volleyball team in a 3-0 loss to host San Francisco State in a nonconference match last week.
Leal is a sophomore middle blocker/opposite hitter and a transfer from Napa Valley College.
Leal had six kills, two set assists and 6.5 points for Holy Names in a 3-0 win on Tuesday over visiting Mills College
***
Tate Battistini, a St. Helena High graduate, had five kills and five points for the Sonoma State volleyball team in Monday’s 3-2 nonconference loss to host Dominican University of California in San Rafael.