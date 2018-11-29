Les Franco, a former head football coach at Napa High and Vintage High, is the guest of the KVON “SportsVine” show on Saturday.
The hour-long show, hosted by Duey Green, starts at 9 a.m. on KVON-1440 AM.
The show is re-aired the following Wednesday at 10 a.m. each week on KVON.
***
Josh Jackson scored 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting and had seven rebounds for the Phoenix Suns in Wednesday’s 115-99 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.
Jackson, who played his junior and senior seasons of high school basketball for Prolific Prep Academy of Napa, is averaging 7.6 points per game on 42.3 percent shooting from the floor, 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists as a forward through 21 games.
Jackson is averaging 17.7 minutes per game.
Jackson is a Justin-Siena graduate and was named to the NBA All-Rookie Team last year after averaging 13.1 points on 41.7 percent shooting, 4.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.04 steals per game.
He was named to the second team. He played in 77 games.
Jackson was the fourth overall selection during the 2017 NBA Draft out of the University of Kansas.
***
The Pacific Union College women’s basketball team recorded its first win of the season, 60-44 over Bethesda University of California in La Verne earlier in the month.
The Pioneers (1-9 overall) were led by Molly Hargon with 22 points and two steals, Analicia Eva Dominguez with eight points and three assists, Huei Anh Spencer with eight points, eight rebounds and two assists, Emily Nepomuceno with six points, six rebounds and five assists, Jasmine Peete with seven points and 13 rebounds, Elissa Root with three points and three rebounds, Marielle Tuazon with four points, and Gabriela Lua with two steals.
Pacific Union lost to William Jessup University in Rocklin, 73-34. The Pioneers were led by Tuazon (10 points, four rebounds, two steals), Lua (nine points, three rebounds), Root (seven points, two steals, three assists), Alexus Genochio (three rebounds), Peete (four rebounds, three steals), Cayla Dulay (three assists, two steals), Nepomuceno (two steals), and Faith Williams (three rebounds).
Five players scored in double figures for Pacific Union in an 85-80 loss to host University of La Verne. The Pioneers were led by Peete with 20 points and 14 rebounds, Tuazon with 13 points and four assists, Hargon with 12 points and two steals, Dominguez with 11 points and three rebounds, Nepomuceno with 11 points, Spencer with eight points and 14 rebounds, Root with five points, four assists and three rebounds, and Dulay with three rebounds.
The Pioneers lost to host Fresno Pacific, 100-30. They were led by Williams (10 points, five rebounds), Dominguez (four points, two steals), Nepomuceno (six rebounds), Root (three rebounds, three assists), Spencer (five points, eight rebounds), Lua (four points), and Tuazon (five points).