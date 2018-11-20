Rory Nuuhiwa, a sophomore utility player from Napa, scored three goals to lead the Sierra College-Rocklin women’s water polo team to a 7-6 win over Fullerton College in the California Community College Athletic Association state championship game on Saturday at West Valley-Saratoga.
Sierra (29-2-2 overall) became the first team from the Northern California region to win the state title.
Nuuhiwa, a Vintage High School graduate, scored two goals to give Sierra a 3-1 lead in the first quarter.
Sierra took a 5-3 lead on a goal from Nuuhiwa with 5:30 to go in the third quarter.
The Wolverines won it on a penalty shot with two minutes to play in overtime.
Nuuhiwa scored 56 goals and also had 96 points, 40 assists and 57 steals for Sierra during the2018 season.
Also on the Sierra team is Gianna Adams, a sophomore utility player who went to Vintage High; Allison Dugdale, a sophomore goalie who went to American Canyon High; and Sydney Vanderpool, a sophomore attacker who went to American Canyon High.
Adams, who is from Napa, had four goals, five steals and five points.
Dugdale, who is from American Canyon, had 95 blocks and seven steals.
Vanderpool, who is from American Canyon, had 12 goals, nine assists, 16 steals and 21 points.
Sierra won the Big 8 Conference title and ended the season on an eight-game winning streak.
***
The Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs has named Theo Fightmaster as the league’s commissioner, it was announced on Tuesday.
There are six teams in the Northern California-based summer independent league, including the Napa Silverados, who play their home games at Napa Valley College’s Storm Field.
The league, founded in 2013, also consists of the Sonoma Stompers, San Rafael Pacifics, Pittsburg Diamonds, Vallejo Admirals and Martinez Clippers.
Fightmaster worked in the front office as an executive with the San Rafael Pacifics in 2011 and was the general manager of the Sonoma Stompers from 2014-2017.
“The Pacific Association means a great deal to me, as do the people in it,” Fightmaster said in a press release. “We’ve put literal blood, sweat and tears into this league, and I hope to help usher in a period of continued growth and stability.
“This league has launched a number of very promising baseball careers — on the field and in the front office — and I’m eager to see what’s next.”
Each team plays an 80-game regular season schedule, from late May to the end of August.
Fightmaster is a resident of Santa Rosa and a graduate of Arizona State.
***
Amadou Sow, a freshman forward who played at Prolific Prep Academy of Napa, scored 11 points and had eight rebounds for the host UC Santa Barbara men’s basketball team in a 88-69 win over Montana State on Saturday.
Sekou Toure, a freshman guard who also played at Prolific Prep, scored five points for Santa Barbara.
***
Alyvia Fiske won an individual title and the Simon Fraser University women’s wrestling team captured the team championship at the Spokane Collegiate Open last week.
Fiske, a Vintage High graduate, won the 155-pound division. Three of her wins were by technical fall and the other was by fall.