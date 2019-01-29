The National Federation of State High School Associations Coaches Association named Alynn Wright, the head coach at St. Francis-Sacramento who is originally from Napa, as the 2017-18 California Coach of the Year for girls volleyball.
Wright directed St. Francis (34-9 overall) to the Delta League title and a CIF Sac-Joaquin Section runner-up finish during the 2017 season. The Troubadours played in the open bracket of the Northern California Regionals for the first time and lost to Archbishop Mitty-San Jose.
Wright was named as the Delta League Coach of the Year. It was her 21st league title with St. Francis.
“Year in and year out, Alynn has proved nothing short of a blessing to our program and our school," St. Francis Athletics Director Mark McGreevy said in a report on the school’s website, gotroubies.com. “We join the NFHS in recognizing what we've known for a long time now ... that the Troubadours have the best high school volleyball coach in California.”
The NFHS is based in Indianapolis.
Wright, who is in in her 30th year of leading the program, was nominated by the school to represent the Sac-Joaquin Section and chosen by the California Interscholastic Association, according to a report from St. Francis.
“For the past seven years, I’ve treasured the opportunity to witness a master coach at work in Alynn Wright," McGreevy said. “Every season presents different challenges, different athletes with different sets of abilities and personalities.”
Wright was named to the Sac-Joaquin Section Hall of Fame in 2014.
The Sac-Joaquin Section oversees high school athletics for 191 schools and 225,000 students. Its geographic boundaries stretch from Merced in the south, Grass Valley in the north, and the Nevada state line to the east. The Section is the second largest of California’s 10 athletic sections.
Wright, a 1978 Justin-Siena graduate, was a three-sport athlete for the Braves, playing volleyball and basketball. A she was also on the track and field team.
She was a two-sport athlete at BYU (volleyball, track) for one year. She returned home, transferring to Napa Valley College and spent one year playing volleyball here.
She then went on to Santa Clara and played volleyball and soccer.
Wright was a graduate assistant for one year at Santa Clara.
She started out her high school head coaching career at Archbishop Mitty, spending three years with the Monarchs.
Wright was named as the National Women and Girls in Sports Coach of the year in 1993 and the Sac-Joaquin Model Coach in 2005.
Wright was named to the Justin-Siena Hall of Honor in 2012. She graduated from Santa Clara with a degree in psychology.
***
Dave Dravecky (baseball), Brad Gilbert (tennis), Jason Kidd (basketball), Keena Turner (football) and Tara VanDerveer (basketball) have been selected for the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame, it was announced on Jan. 25.
The 2019 inductee class will be honored at the organization’s 40th annual enshrinement banquet on May 2 at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco.
Inductees are selected from voting of media outlets in the Bay Area.
BASHOF has donated over $4 million to over 600 youth sports programs in the Bay Area since it was founded, the organization said.
For more information, contact BASHOF at 650-576-6370, email asavicke@bashof.org, or visit www.bashof.org.
***
The KNBR/Giants FanFest presented by Zenni is Saturday, Feb. 9 at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
A Wall of Fame Ceremony to honor former President & Managing General Partner Peter A. Magowan begins at 10 a.m.
Gates open at 10:30 a.m. and there is free admission.
FanFest concludes at 3:30 p.m.