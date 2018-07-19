Even after so many years, it’s a memory I still can’t shake from my mind.
The young woman, on the floor, near the entrance to the restrooms, appearing very weak, tired and exhausted, at the Donner Summit rest area along Interstate 80 in the mountains.
It was the summertime, and with her back against the wall in the late morning, she ate from some kind of pastry. Her large backpack was near her side. I could tell something was not right.
I asked her how she was doing. She told me that she was a hiker on the Pacific Crest Trail, and had already walked hundreds of miles to this point. She said she was not feeling well and wasn’t sure if she could keep going on the trail, a journey that begins in Mexico and ends in Canada and covers over 2,600 miles.
She struggled to talk, to make eye contact. She didn’t know what she was going to do. She just wanted time to rest.
I think about that encounter all the time when I head to Lake Tahoe. I wish I could have done something more to try and help out.
I also think a lot about the people on the Pacific Crest Trail, who are hiking day after day, on different types of terrain and in all sorts of conditions, in the wilderness. They take several months to complete the trail, which goes through California, Oregon and Washington.
My nephew, Joe Corey of Redding, accomplished it in 2011, starting on April 23 and finishing on Oct. 3. I enjoyed talking with Joe and hearing about his trip after he returned home.
Joe’s younger brother, Tommy Corey of Portland, Oregon, is now on the trail. He was in Sierra City, Calif., on a brief stop, when my wife, Karen, and I were able to see him.
We were in the Graeagle area, about an hour north of Truckee, and connected with Tommy on a place to meet and have breakfast last week.
Tommy walked the mile and a half off the trail to get to Sierra City, where we joined him at the Red Moose Cafe. Other hikers were also there, to charge their cellphones and to sit down and get something to eat before heading off.
Tommy, who is a professional photographer, said he began the trail on April 15. It begins near Campo, which is east of San Diego.
He said he had walked 1,195 miles so far. He said he is expecting to complete the trail, which ends at Manning Provincial Park in British Columbia, at the border of the U.S. and Canada, by the end of September.
It’s his second year on the trail. Last year, he stopped in Etna, which is north of Mt. Shasta, and did not continue any further.
“I stopped because it was a hard year physically. By the time I got off the trail, I didn’t think it was my thing, and then about a month later I was depressed and sad,” he said.
“I missed the trail. I didn’t actually realize how badly I wanted to finish. So that is why I came back this year.”
There must be tons of reasons why people hike such a long distance, through desert and mountains, in cold and hot weather, through snow, and navigating water crossings. Tommy said that for him it’s a chance to take time off from work and to continue taking photos.
“It is creatively driven,” he said. “I love meeting new people; it’s a big reason I hike. The scenery is enticing but the people are what make the trail exist and make it beautiful.
“The trail is safe. There are a couple sketchy points with the snow, but the water crossings were fairly easy and not too dangerous. Most people are capable of walking the trail in an easy year like this.
“You’re always around new people, which is fun, too. It keeps the trail interesting.
“During the day, you walk by yourself a lot. People you hike with are people that generally hike the same amount of miles you hike at your pace.”
His longest day on the trail so far has been 36 miles. That was an all-day ordeal, he said.
He likes to start his day early.
“At the end of a long day my feet hurt a little bit, but I wake up the next morning and my body has already recovered itself. I feel really good and I could do 30-mile days every day if I wanted to.”
Tommy is in excellent shape, with a great spirit and attitude to take on such a challenge and adventure. He said the people he meets along the trail become lifelong friends.
He sleeps in a tent along the trail and eats what he says are dehydrated meals. He wears synthetic T-shirts and lightweight shorts.
“Shoes are really important. You want shoes to last at least 500-600 miles. If they can last longer, great,” he said.
According to its website, pcta.org, “The Pacific Crest Trail is a unique educational and recreational treasure and one of the finest trails anywhere in the world. The PCT reveals the West’s unique blend of environs and beauty.
“Untold thousands are deeply devoted to the trail. For many the PCT has become a way of life. Their stories are compelling and little known.”
The Pacific Crest Trail was designated as one of the first National Scenic Trails in 1968, according to pcta.org, and “crosses 26 National Forests, 7 National Parks, 5 State Parks and 4 National Monuments.”
Tommy said his backpack varies in weight, anywhere from 22 to 40 pounds. He is using the trip to take lots of photos.
“It’s a beautiful trail and changes so rapidly. It’s crazy how much it changes in a day,” he said.
Having patience is key to hiking the trail, Tommy said.
“I think part of it is determination and stamina, but a lot of it is luck. Part of doing the trail is luck because even the most athletic people can get injured and that sends people off trail, if you hurt yourself bad enough.”
After breakfast that day, Karen and I walked part of the trail, through a wooded area with tall trees, to waterfalls and a bridge. It’s a beautiful section.
That day, Tommy had a tough test ahead of him – a 3,000-foot climb over seven miles on his way to Chester.
“Even the days that are really hard and I’m getting frustrated, I ask myself, ‘Where else do you want to be right now?’ I just want to be here. That’s a good feeling,” he said.
“The thing that people say on trail is ‘the last one to Canada wins.’ It’s the person who gets to spend the most time on the trail that has the best time. So you win. I really like that saying.”