Rico Abreu of Rutherford has placed in three World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series feature races in the last week.
Abreu was 24th in the 50-lap feature at the Knoxville Nationals at Knoxville Raceway on Aug. 11 in Knoxville, Iowa.
Abreu was 19th and won $800 in the 40-lap feature at River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks, North Dakota on Friday.
Abreu finished eighth and won $2,100 in the 30-lap feature at Red River Valley Speedway in West Fargo, North Dakota on Saturday.
***
Adlee Van Winden and her younger sister, Torrey Van Winden, are outside hitters on the Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo volleyball team, which begins the 2018 season ranked No. 24 in the country in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Preseason Top 25 Poll.
Cal Poly went 27-3 last year and was No. 22 in the final AVCA Top 25 Poll. It was the best season in program history.
Cal Poly was selected to win the Big West Conference title, according to the preseason coaches poll.
Cal Poly captured the conference title and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament last year.
Torrey Van Winden was named All-Big West First Team, Pacific North American Volleyball Coaches Association All-Region First Team, and AVCA Honorable Mention All-America.
Adlee Van Winden was selected All-Big West First Team, Pacific North AVCA All-Region Honorable Mention, and AVCA Honorable Mention All-America.
Torrey and Adlee are Vintage High School graduates and are from Napa.
Torrey Van Winden averaged 4.83 kills per game, the second-highest single-season mark in program history last year. She had a hitting percentage of .343 and averaged 2.30 digs per game.
Adlee Van Winden averaged 3.33 kills per game on a .266 attack percentage. She averaged 2.47 digs per game and finished with 29 service aces.
***
The Women’s Basketball Coaches Association has named the Solano Community College women’s team to its Academic Top 25 Team Honor Roll.
“I’m proud of our team,” head coach Matt Borchert said in a press release. “Solano’s women’s basketball team has rallied together to bring eight Bay Valley Conference championships to our school. Being recognized for their academic achievements in addition to their on-the-court victories is important as our players think beyond their time at Solano and look toward their future careers.”
The WBCA honor roll recognizes NCAA Division I, II and II, NAIA and two-year schools around the country.
Borchert is the winningest coach in Solano’s program history. Borchert is also a four-time Bay Valley Conference Coach of the Year recipient.