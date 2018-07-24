Antoine Saleh of Napa and Paul Saleh of Napa won U.S. Tennis Association-Northern California age group singles titles in recent tournament action.
Antoine Saleh won the boys 12 singles title, defeating Kyler Sigurdsson of Brentwood in the semifinals, 6-0, 6-1, and Canaan Teska of Vacaville in the finals, 6-3, 3-6, 1-0(8).
Paul Saleh won the boys 14 singles title, defeating Logan Whelpley of Larkspur in the semifinals, 6-0, 6-1, and Kaden Sigurdsson of Brentwood in the finals, 6-3, 4-6, 1-0(5).
Antoine Saleh and Canaan Teska of Vacaville won the boys 12 doubles title, beating Kyler Sigurdsson of Brentwood and Lucca Zamani of Fairfield in the finals, 8-3.
Paul Saleh and Kaden Sigurdsson of Brentwood won the boys 14 doubles title, beating Justin Thomas of Vacaville and Dexter Kelly of Fairfield in the finals, 8-0.
***
Two Napa Valley players, Drew Cooper of St. Helena and Ryan Johnson of Napa, each missed the cut at a U.S. Amateur Championship sectional qualifying event on Monday at Santa Rosa Golf and Country Club.
Cooper had rounds of 71 and 71 for a 2-under-par 141 total.
Johnson had rounds of 71 and 78 for a 5-over-par 149 total.
Harry Hall of Las Vegas, Nevada, Shrish Dwivedi of Redwood City, and Noah Woolsey of Pleasanton each qualified for the 118th U.S. Amateur, to be played Aug. 13-19 at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course.
Hall shot 68-66 – 134, Dwivedi shot 69-67 – 136, and Woolsey shot 70-67 – 137.
There will be 312 players in the field.
***
The Oakland Raiders announced Monday that Brent Musburger will be the new play-by-play voice for 2018 games on the radio.
The broadcast team also includes Lincoln Kennedy, a former All-Pro tackle who will handle color analyst duties, and Chris Townsend, the sideline reporter, the team said in a press release.
Beth Mowins, Rich Gannon, Matt Millen and JT the Brick will handle the TV broadcast coverage of the Raiders’ four preseason games.
“I’m looking forward to chronicling the biggest stories in the NFL, including the return of Jon Gruden to the Raiders’ sideline,” Musburger said in a press release.
Musburger has been with CBS and ABC/ESPN from 1975-2017.
***
Gracie Figueroa of Selma High School, a four-time CIF State Meet wrestling champion, has been named as the 2017-18 Cal-Hi Sports State Girls Athlete of the Year.
Figueroa was the champion at 121 pounds at this year’s state meet, capping a 33-0 senior season.
Figueroa compiled a 193-0 career record.
During her career, Figueroa won four state titles in four different weight classes.